Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 worth buying in 2023?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 did very well in 2022 after its worldwide release in August and has done well to increase the brand’s influence in the smartwatch segment. The 5th generation has subtle improvements and features that build on the previous iterations.

However, technology is an ever-evolving concept, especially when Samsung pushes out a new generation of mobile devices and wearables annually. If the same pattern follows, buyers could have a new model come September. A natural question arises in any buyer’s mind.

The 6th generation will come with improvements, and some interesting rumors exist on the market. That being said, there are enough reasons to feel that the existing generation will be more than a justified purchase in the current times.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5’s subtle improvements make it an interesting choice with scope for some good discounts

The smartwatch market has become increasingly competitive, with plenty of options across different price ranges. Thanks to some amazing specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is towards the higher end of devices. Unlike phones, one has to look at the available features one can enjoy.

Brand Samsung Price Starts from $279 Size 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8 mm (44mm) / 39.3 x 40.4 x 9.8 mm (40mm) Display 1.4 in, 450 x 450 (44mm) / 1.2 in, 396 x 396 (40mm) Processor Exynos W920 Memory and Storage 1.5GB RAM+16 GB Battery life 50 hours Protection IP68, 5 ATM Connectivity Bluetooth, LTE, NFC, GPS Compatibility Android 8.0 or higher

The display of a watch can be quite important as you’ll tend to look at it the most. While phasing out the rotating bezels is understandable, it leaves a hole in many hearts. The option is still available in the previous 4th generation but is unlikely to return.

The sleeker display offers better contact of the sensors with your skin, which offers more accuracy, according to Samsung. Talking about the accuracy, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 can do all the basic functions one expects out of a smart wearable.

It can track your heartbeat, SPo2, and body composition. A new feature debuted in the 5th generation – the ability to track skin temperature.

A separate sensor tracks this additional feature and is available on all variants. For accuracy, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is quite accurate and meets a lot of different needs.

Even when tracking calories, the ability to detect walking activity is great. Given it’s the most-prevalent activity you will undertake, having a dedicated mode for it that works automatically feels like a nice touch.

In terms of battery life, Samsung has made some big improvements. The watch has a rated capacity of 50 hours, although the actual time will vary based on usage patterns. However, it’s a big improvement over the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

The watch uses the Wear OS 3, which is effectively Samsung’s modified version of the Google ecosystem. It has many common apps like Gmail, messages, and more. The UI feels clean and responsive, and Samsung has pushed out regular updates to make it even more efficient.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 in 2023?

The answer depends on whether you already have the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. If you own one, the improvements will be less noticeable, and a fresh investment won’t offer too much value.

For new buyers, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is a great option. It’s an accurate device that comes loaded with plenty of useful features. The sensors are accurate, the battery is great, and you get a premium device that starts at $279. It’s a noticeable factor as the latest Apple Watch Series 8 starts from $399.

The answer also depends on what kind of ecosystem you might want to get into. Despite a higher price, the Apple Watch Series 8 will be preferable for those in that ecosystem. For Samsung users, the 5th generation smart device is truly a good value for money.

For other Android users, the Google Pixel Watch is a great alternative to consider. The latter months of 2023 might have the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 get big discounts, making it a sweeter deal for any new user.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

