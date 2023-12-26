Is Twitter Blue worth subscribing to in 2024?

Twitter Blue is Twitter's paid subscription service, offering additional benefits to enhance the user experience on the platform. While Twitter, currently known as X, is free to use, you can subscribe to X’s premium subscriptions to elevate the quality of communication on the platform.

Launched in 2022 and having undergone several changes and relaunches, it is one of the most significant changes to the microblogging platform after Elon Musk acquired it. In this article, we will discuss whether a Twitter Blue subscription is worth it in 2024.

Different tiers of Twitter Blue

Twitter Blue, or X Premium, has three tiers: Basic, Premium, and Premier+. The Basic premium tier gives you additional benefits like longer posts and videos, text formatting, and a post-edit option. The price for the Basic premium tier is $3 monthly or $32 annually.

In the Premium version, you get all the benefits of the Basic, plus fewer ads, ID verification, access to META studio, and ad revenue share. It will cost you $8 monthly or $84 annually.

The Premium+ subscription costs the most — $16 a month or $168 annually — and gives you all the benefits of the Premium tier plus no ads, the highest reply prioritization, and access to X’s exclusive AI program GROK. Prices for the subscription may based on your location.

Features of Twitter Blue

All the tiers come with amazing features, and the center of attraction is the verification status badge. While you pay to get the blue tick on Twitter, your profile needs to undergo a review before you get verified status.

All paid users get the edit-post option - a one-hour window to edit original posts and restructure the post elements like people tags, hashtags, and media attached to the post.

In the free version of Twitter, you can create a message post of up to 280 characters, but with the Twitter Blue subscription, you can create a post of up to 25000 characters. You can also upload videos of up to three hours duration or 8 GB.

With the Premium subscription, you get the additional benefit of Twitter monetization features. This lets you offer a subscription plan for your content and receive a share of the revenue generated from the displayed ads based on the applicable criteria for that content.

Is Twitter Blue worth it?

Some may find Twitter Blue expensive, but it comes with plenty of worthwhile perks. If you use Twitter on a daily basis or want to earn from the platform, it is totally worth the investment. However, if you do not use Twitter heavily daily, it is not worth getting the Twitter Blue subscription at all.