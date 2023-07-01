Is Twitter down today (July 1)?

Twitter isn't working for many microbloggers that use the platform. The website is reportedly down worldwide, and those attempting to load it get a "Rate limit exceeded" error. The issue has continued for a few hours now, and some users have already reported they got the site to work. The error might have gotten hundreds of thousands lagging on the latest news and feed. Many more can also be blocked on work or essential updates.

The issue has made every feature of the platform unusable. Do note that Twitter is working just fine for some. The social media site hasn't commented on the subject; it replied to CNBC's request with a poop emoji.

In this article, we will go through the Twitter error and its probable causes. Some users might get to fix the issue but note that there aren't a lot of tricks we can pull from since the error isn't known very well.

What is the rate limit exceeded error on Twitter?

Down reports are at an all-time high, likely suggesting that a considerable portion of the site's user base is still locked out. The error message displayed to all users is "Rate Limiter Exceeded." But what is this rate limiter?

From the looks of it, the issue could be caused by a surge of users or a server bug. The company explains that the rate limiter is an API feature built into the platform. It prevents third-party apps like Owly, Feix 2, Friendly, TweetDeck, and more from accessing the API more often than intended.

The rate limiter only applies to third-party applications. Thus, users shouldn't be getting the error. Therefore, we can conclude it is a bug.

The issue is the fast mass outage since multi-billionaire Elon Musk bought out Twitter late last year. The company is reacting to the issue pretty rapidly, with many users taking to the platform to report that the forum is accessible now.

How to fix the rate limit exceeded error on Twitter?

There isn't an official fix to the rate limit exceeded issue. However, many have reported closing the app and restarting it has worked. In addition, some regions aren't facing the problem. Try using a trustworthy VPN to connect to various locations and trying to open the app.

However, your best bet would be to wait for the social media platform to fix the issue. As explained above, the rate limit exceeded error is a bug that users shouldn't face. Therefore, there isn't a lot you can do if you are facing it.

How to check Twitter Server status?

Checking the Twitter server status now and then can accurately tell you if the rate limit exceeded the error has been fixed. The platform has its website called (which you can access from here), which gives the API status in real-time. Since the bug is based on API calls, keep a close eye on the site.

Outage reports on Downdectector (Image via Ookla)

An alternative to the official website is Downdetector. The Ookla-made website gives a chart of all down reports. An overall graph will give you an idea of whether the social media platform works.

The website is taking action on the rate limit exceeded issue, and we believe it will come back online for all users within the next couple of hours.

