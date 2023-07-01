"I wouldn't let that slide" - Twitter explodes after The Usos vote for unexpected star to be the next Tribal Chief after Roman Reigns 

Roman Reigns' character work has been out of this world for the last three years, and it's always the subtleties that people notice that make him such an incredible figure. On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Usos gave their vote for "The next Tribal Chief" and it wasn't who you might have expected.

Despite Roman Reigns telling The Usos that all they had to do was grovel and apologize to gain his forgiveness, they stated no intention of doing so. Jey Uso, who was dubbed as the next Tribal Chief said that he didn't want that position. He and Jimmy both said that they would give their vote to somebody else to be the next Tribal Chief - looking towards Solo Sikoa.

They said that despite the fact that Sikoa was "tripping", they found him suitable for the role. So how did Reigns react? By outright laughing. Although Solo Sikoa didn't seem to find it as funny, it was a crucial moment in The Bloodline story and it didn't go unnoticed by fans.

Many seem to think that the laugh will play a pivotal role in how things pan out tomorrow night at Money in the Bank when Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa face The Usos in a Civil War. Here is how Twitter reacted to the moment when Solo Sikoa was pitched as the next Tribal Chief:

AllDay 🚀 @JkiddroxTV @WWESoloSikoa you just gonna let Roman laugh in your face dawg. Me I wouldn't let that slide chief #SmackDown @WWESoloSikoa you just gonna let Roman laugh in your face dawg. Me I wouldn't let that slide chief #SmackDown

Phil Ouimette @Philouimette_



I’m telling you the seeds are being planted for the BIGGEST Downfall of a Stable in Company History.



are OUT.

will be OUT.

will be a Chief without a Tribe!



#SmackDown Roman Reigns LAUGHED at the thought of Solo being the “Tribal Chief.”I’m telling you the seeds are being planted for the BIGGEST Downfall of a Stable in Company History. @WWEUsos are OUT. @WWESoloSikoa will be OUT. @WWERomanReigns will be a Chief without a Tribe! Roman Reigns LAUGHED at the thought of Solo being the “Tribal Chief.”I’m telling you the seeds are being planted for the BIGGEST Downfall of a Stable in Company History.@WWEUsos are OUT.@WWESoloSikoa will be OUT.@WWERomanReigns will be a Chief without a Tribe!#SmackDown

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Does Solo turn on Roman at



#SmackDown Roman Reigns laughing at The Usos saying Solo Sikoa could be the next Tribal Chief.Does Solo turn on Roman at #MITB Roman Reigns laughing at The Usos saying Solo Sikoa could be the next Tribal Chief.Does Solo turn on Roman at #MITB? 👀 #SmackDown https://t.co/OHRrMiyAcM

✨🖍Safety Officer Draws🖍✨ @safetyofficerb Solo Sikoa is so cool he could spend the rest of his career never saying a word and he’d still be my favorite #SmackDown Solo Sikoa is so cool he could spend the rest of his career never saying a word and he’d still be my favorite #SmackDown

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 #SmackDown Solo Sikoa put Roman Reigns on notice back at WrestleMania Solo Sikoa put Roman Reigns on notice back at WrestleMania 😭 #SmackDown https://t.co/WP87tYH6f7

Nathaniel ☝️ @NateTheChive



I've said it for months. I will continue to say it.



#SmackDown Solo Sikoa is going to be the guy.I've said it for months. I will continue to say it. Solo Sikoa is going to be the guy.I've said it for months. I will continue to say it.#SmackDown

Wham @whamdawson4567 The Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa does have a nice ring to it… #SmackDown The Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa does have a nice ring to it… #SmackDown

Roman Reigns is expected to headline Money in the Bank

Although Money in the Bank was expected to be headlined by the namesake ladder match, presumably featuring the men, that may not be the case anymore. Xero News reported that there was an internal change made and that the Men's ladder match will open the show while the Bloodline Civil War match will headline the event.

It shouldn't come as a surprise because Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens headlined the Royal Rumble despite technically not being the biggest match on the card - but it was due to the post-match angle.

Night of Champions was a similar story where Reigns and Sikoa's match for the Tag Team Titles headlined the show primarily due to the angle where Jimmy Uso turned on The Tribal Chief.

Whether there will be a big angle tomorrow night or not is yet to be seen, but we anticipate that something big is going to happen. The Bloodline is truly falling apart and tomorrow could potentially be the nail in the coffin.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes