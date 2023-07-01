Roman Reigns seems to have an unspoken rule of sorts - if he isn't headlining a show, he is likely to open it. That's probably why he opened the show at Royal Rumble 2022 and Elimination Chamber a month later when he beat Goldberg. There has reportedly been a huge new change to the main event of MITB 2023.

Roman Reigns, as you know, is set for a huge Bloodline Civil War Clash as he and Solo Sikoa take on The Usos. Reigns' focus post-WrestleMania 39 has hardly even been on the Undisputed Universal Championship. He has been more caught up in tensions with The Bloodline - particularly with The Usos splitting from the faction and causing turmoil.

According to Xero News, the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match will now open the premium live event while the tag team match involving The Bloodline and The Usos will headline the show:

This won't be the first time that Reigns has headlined despite being in what many might deem a "less important" match in the bigger picture of things. However, one could also argue that everything The Bloodline has done has transcended Championships.

Will WWE have another huge Roman Reigns angle after Money in the Bank?

If the Tag Team match involving The Bloodline and The Usos headlines Money in the Bank 2023, there will be a huge angle expected. When Reigns headlined the Royal Rumble despite an average build-up to his match against Kevin Owens, it led to the Sami Zayn turn.

When Reigns and Solo Sikoa headlined Night of Champions wrestling for the Tag Team Titles, it led to Jimmy Uso's face turn. Fans will be highly anticipating a post-match angle or a shocking end to the bout.

One thing is for sure - it's going to be a war between the brothers and we're looking forward to it!

