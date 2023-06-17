Kick server error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Kick, the popular livestreaming service, is currently facing server errors. The website won't load up and displays a 502 Bad Gateway error, leaving users hanging as they can't access the platform or any of its features. Interestingly, the error has spread across both the website and the app on Android and iPhones. Thus, users are almost locked out of the platform.

All services are down and result in a Bad Gateway error (Image via Kick)

There is still no official fix or solution to this problem. The service has been down for a few hours already and might be under lockdown for some time more. Fortunately, the 502 bad gateway error displayed on the website is pretty commonplace. There are some temporary ways to fix the error message.

Do note that these solutions might not work if the issue is in Kick's servers. However, they are still worth a shot before calling dibs on another streaming platform.

How to fix Kick server error 502 bad gateway and reasons behind it

The 502 bad gateway error occurs primarily due to issues in the server. Some of the most common reasons are as follows:

A firewall block An unreachable server An unresolvable domain name An overloading server

Sometimes, when a website is receiving more visitors than it is designed to handle, users might face the exception. This might be the exact issue Kick is facing right now.

There are a few common fixes to this issue. Try the following to see if they can solve your problem.

Fix 1: Check your internet connection

Try turning your internet off and then back on. This might solve the 502 bad gateway error in a few cases. Try opening other websites and check if they load fine. If it's only the streaming platform that's not working, proceed to the next fix.

Fix 2: Reload the website or app

Reloading the streaming platform's website or app can help fix the issue if it has already been resolved. Try reloading every five to 10 minutes to check is resolved.

Fix 3: Wait for Kick to resolve the issue

Kick.com @KickStreaming Kick is experiencing stability issues due to immense traffic (50x our usual). We are overwhelmed by your support and will get this fixed quickly Kick is experiencing stability issues due to immense traffic (50x our usual). We are overwhelmed by your support and will get this fixed quickly 🔧

Kick has acknowledged the error on its Twitter handle. The website is facing stability issues because of massive traffic, and the company is working on getting things fixed.

The 502 bad gateway issue is also caused when a website swaps IP addresses for a new one. This also causes the DNS to change. Since Kick has acknowledged that they are facing almost 50 times more traffic than usual, this might be the reason the website won't load right now.

The change to a new IP address takes a few hours to complete. Thus, if all the fixes fail, your best bet would be to wait for the developers of the platform to resolve it on their end.

