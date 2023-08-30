Labor Day deals: All deals on PS5 and Xbox

PS5 and Xbox consoles, as well as titles for them, are on discount during this year's Labor Day sale. Moreover, game bundles, controllers, and accessories like the PS5 DualSense charging station are also on offer. Some of the latest games have seen their prices slashed by a massive margin, making them worth getting. We have scoured the internet and visited multiple leading hardware stores to find the top deals on consoles and games.

Almost every retail outlet is running discounts on one item or another, and the best part is that Labor Day deals will also be available at your local GameStop or Best Buy. Therefore, some of these deals might be only a short drive away.

Deals on PS5 consoles and hardware this Labor Day

Quality deals on PlayStation consoles and hardware for Labor Day are few. However, some are available for the disc edition, and some game bundles are on discount as well. Most of these discounts are available on all leading stores like Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon:

PS5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle: $549 PS5 Final Fantasy bundle: just $509 (was $559) PS5 DualSense controller: $49 (was $69) PS5 disc edition: just $449 (was $499)

Some variants of the DualSense have also been discounted to just $50 this Labor Day sale. Do note that the exact variants that can be bought for the discounted price vary from store to store. Therefore, we urge you to check individually.

Deals on Xbox consoles and hardware

Multiple Xbox Series S and X models are available at massive discounts during the ongoing Labor Day sale. Besides the Series consoles, Microsoft's One S and Xbox 360 are also available at lucrative prices. The detailed list of the consoles available at very reasonable costs on Amazon.com is as follows:

Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB White: $234.99 Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB: $259 (was $299) Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter bundle: $297 Xbox Series S 1TB black console: $349 Microsoft Xbox 360 250GB renewed: $169.99 Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundle: $513.99 (was $559.99) Xbox Series X Starfield bundle: $568.99 Xbox Series X Halo Infinite bundle: $499

Do note that the renewed consoles might not be as good as their new counterparts. Therefore, we urge you to recheck with the reseller before purchasing older gaming devices.

Deals on PS5 and Xbox games

Dozens of PS5 and Xbox games are on discount during this Labor Day sale. Some of the best ones we spotted across Best Buy, Amazon, and GameStop include:

Gran Turismo 7 PS5: $49 (was $69) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: $19.99 (was $59.99) Returnal PS5: $37 (was $49) Deathloop PS5: $23 (was $59) Assassin's Creed Valhalla PS5: $25 (was $39) Watch Dogs Legion PS5: $19 (was $59) Spider-Man Miles Morales: $30.99 (was $49.99) Iron Man VR PS4: $19.50 (was $39.99) Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: $49.99 (was $69.99) The Quarry: just $39.99 (was $59.99) FIFA 24 Deluxe Edition: $79.99 (was $100)

Overall, deals for this ongoing Labor Day sale are plenty. If you have been looking for a decent console or gaming hardware, this might be the best time to get one.