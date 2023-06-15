Is NBA 2K23 available on the Xbox Game Pass? (2023)

As of writing in June 2023, NBA 2K23 is yet to be available on the Xbox Game Pass. The latest basketball simulator is arguably one of the most requested titles for an introduction to Xbox’s rental service.

The claims aren’t unrealistic, as NBA 2K22, the previous franchise release, was present for a time on the rental service. This raised plenty of hope in the gaming community that Xbox and 2K Sports might give the same treatment to the title that was released in September 2022.

However, NBA 2K23, for unexplained reasons, hasn’t been added to the catalog of available games. It’s a noticeable miss as the Xbox Game Pass has an enviable list of sports titles, featuring the likes of FIFA 23 and NHL 23. Yet, there hasn’t been any indication from 2K Sports or Xbox about whether the basketball game will be added anytime soon.

Why is NBA 2K23 not present on the Xbox Game Pass?

Usually, Xbox partners with third-party developers to add games to the catalog. This can include both day-one releases and those that are added later. The only exception to this rule is any game released by a first-party studio (owned directly by Xbox) which is always added on launch day.

NBA 2K22 was added in April 2022 before the game was removed in August of the same year. It would have made sense back then as the next month, September 2022, witnessed the launch of NBA 2K23. Many fans expected a similar experience in 2023, but it didn’t take place.

This could result from a failure in negotiations between 2K and Xbox. It’s also possible that 2K has decided on an alternate route with NBA 2K23. Usually, these negotiations are held behind closed doors, and there’s no sure-shot way of telling what might have transpired.

Is NBA 2K23 available on the PS Plus?

While the basketball game might not be available on the Xbox Game Pass yet, June 2023 saw its addition to the PS Plus subscription. As of June 6, 2023, all PS Plus subscribers can enjoy the game without additional cost, as it was one of the three monthly offerings.

This does raise hope that Xbox users could also get the same treatment later this year. A potential release in the second half of June can’t be ruled out, although a July addition seems likelier. Even if the game does appear on the Game Pass, it will be disappointing, given there are over two months of shelf life left for the title.

