NBA 2K23 on Xbox Game Pass: Everything you need to know

With almost three weeks gone since the release of the NBA 2K23 game, Xbox Game Pass users have still not received any updates with respect to the release of the latest title.

Microsoft has moved quickly with the Xbox Game Pass and has made quite a few interesting titles available on the subscription-based service. However, it has been reluctant to add most of the newer titles and have not provided regular updates about their availability. Of course, with the very nature of NBA 2K23 requiring a plethora of regular updates to be added, adding the game on the Game Pass poses its own set of challenges. The following article looks at everything that is currently known about the availability of NBA 2K23 on Xbox Game Pass.

When will NBA 2K23 be available on Xbox Game Pass?

Well, currently, there is no news on whether the game will be released as part of the Game Pass. Microsoft has access to quite a few gaming titles that are high-profile and have their own individual value. Gamers around the world tend to buy these games individually and as such putting them on the Game Pass will cause monetary loss.

For example, Madden 23 launched at the end of October and has still not been made available on the Game Pass. Microsoft has tended to follow the same suit for most AAA games as well as titles related to various sports. As far as the NBA 2K series is concerned, the only game that is currently available on the Xbox Game Pass is EA Sports’ NBA Live 19.

Furthermore, no mention of the latest title in the FAQ section has also been made. All of the above suggests that Microsoft currently has no plans to add NBA 2K23 to its Game Pass service. Moreover, before NBA 2K23 is added, Xbox Game Pass can be expected to have some of the earlier titles included. This obviously includes the games that have come out since 2020. Even the release of NBA 2K22 on the Game Pass will represent a huge coup for gamers around the world!

