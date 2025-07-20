MSI Aegis RS2 gaming PC with RTX 5070 available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a solid deal on the MSI Aegis RS2 gaming PC as part of the Frames Performance Savings sale on the website. The PC was originally priced at $2,399, but is now available for a total of $1,699, saving you $700. It houses powerful hardware like an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU and an Intel Core Ultra 7 series processor, making it perfect for gaming.

This article will look into the specs and features of the MSI Aegis RS2 gaming PC and discuss whether you should consider buying it on Newegg.

MSI Aegis RS2 gaming PC: Specs and features

The MSI Aegis RS2 packs quite a bit of performance (Image via MSI)

The MSI Aegis RS2 is a superb gaming PC for gamers and creative professionals. Its high-end components make it versatile enough for many tasks, including gaming, graphic design, and multitasking.

Furthermore, the titular Newegg deal also throws in a free Intel Spring Bundle with the PC, which includes digital game download keys for Dying Light: The Beast and Civilization VII, both of which are popular AAA titles. The deal also includes a free gaming keyboard and mouse, adding further value to the product.

These are the detailed specs of the gaming PC:

Features MSI Aegis RS2 AI (C2NVP7-1444US) Motherboard PRO Z890 PZ Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 265K GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 RAM 32GB DDR5 6000 Storage 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 PSU 750W 80+ Gold CPU Cooler 360mm Liquid Cooler Network and Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Case Aegis RS2

Performance

The Aegis RS2 houses powerful hardware like an Intel Core Ultra 7 265K CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU. The CPU features 20 cores, 20 threads, and a boost clock speed of 5.5 GHz, giving it enough power to easily handle demanding workloads like content creation, high-resolution gaming, and AI-powered applications.

The Nvidia RTX 5070 GPU in the PC features 12 GB GDDR7 VRAM, which is more than enough for AAA gaming. Most games run incredibly well at 1080p and even 1440p resolution, showing well over 60 FPS even with higher graphics settings enabled. The RTX 50 series also supports DLSS 4 and Frame Generation, which further helps improve performance.

Here are some performance metrics of this setup:

Games (1440p) MSI Aegis RS2 AI (C2NVP7-1444US) Call of Duty Black Ops 6 200 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 (with Ray Tracing) 60 FPS Spider-Man Miles Morales 120 FPS Black Myth Wukong 70 FPS Forza Horizon 5 (with Ray Tracing) 250 FPS GTA V (with RT) 80 FPS

As you can see from the numbers above, the setup performs incredibly well on most titles. Most games put up over 100 FPS, even with Ray Tracing enabled and at a 1440p resolution. AAA games are best played at higher resolutions and graphics settings, and this PC runs them perfectly.

Multiplayer titles like COD, Valorant, and Apex Legends run at over 150-200 FPS even at the max graphics settings. With DLSS or Frame Generation turned on, you can expect significantly higher framerates on this gaming PC.

RAM and storage

This particular configuration features a great combination of RAM and storage. It houses 32 GB of DDR5 RAM along with 2 TB of SSD storage, which is more than enough for most individuals. The high RAM allows the PC to handle multitasking with ease, while the SSD-type storage allows for extremely fast file transferring and reading.

Case and build

The MSI Aegis RS2's case comes with several vents for smooth airflow. Most of the PC is covered with mesh, which keeps it from overheating. It also comes with 360mm AIO liquid coolers that have ARGB lighting. The side of the case is covered by tempered glass, putting the internal RGB components on full display.

Should you consider purchasing the MSI Aegis RS2 gaming PC?

We absolutely recommend you consider purchasing the MSI Aegis RS2 gaming PC during this sale period on Newegg. It offers great value for money and would be the perfect fit for hardcore gamers, creative professionals, and productivity-oriented users.

