MSI Stealth A18 AI+ vs MSI Raider 18 HX: Which is the better laptop?

The MSI Stealth A18 AI+ is a newly released device in the 18-inch gaming laptop category. It retains several elements from the previous gen Stealth A18, but now features better integrated AI acceleration, and of course, the latest RTX 50 series GPUs. The slightly older, MSI Raider 18 HX is already a well-established gaming laptop, which features the top-end RTX 40 series GPUs.

Ad

Considering both laptops are of the same size and feature relatively similar price points, it'd be interesting to see how they'd perform against each other. In this article, we'll compare the MSI Stealth A18 AI+ and the MSI Raider 18 HX and discuss which one serves to be the better gaming laptop overall.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and represent the writer's views.

MSI Stealth A18 AI+ vs MSI Raider 18 HX: Specs

The Stealth A18 AI+ and the Raider 18 HX are excellent high-end laptops (Image via MSI)

While both the MSI Stealth A18 AI+ and the MSI Raider 18 HX are of the same size, they're quite different when it comes to specifications. They're also very similar in terms of the display specs, battery size, and RAM and storage options. Let's delve deeper into the comparison in the sections below.

Ad

Trending

Here are the detailed specs of the two laptops:

Features MSI Stealth A18 AI+ MSI Raider 18 HX Display 18” UHD+, QHD+ 120Hz, 240Hz 18” UHD+, QHD+ 120Hz, 240Hz Processor AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Intel Core i9-14900HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 RAM 32GB, 64GB DDR5 32GB, 64GB, 128GB DDR5 ROM 1TB, 2TB NVMe SSD 1TB, 2TB NVMe SSD Battery 99.9 Wh 99.9 Wh Weight 2.89 kg / 6.3 lbs 3.6 kg / 7.94 lbs Price RTX 5070 Ti - $3,299.99 RTX 5080 - $4,289.99 RTX 5090 - $5,059.99 RTX 4090 - $3,899.00, $6,989.00 RTX 4080 - $2,899.00 - $2,999.99

Ad

Also read: Asus ROG Strix G16 Gaming Laptop available at lowest price on Amazon

Performance

MSI Stealth A18 AI+: It features the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor on all its models. It features 12 cores, 24 threads, and a boost clock speed of 5.1 GHz, allowing for super smooth handling of heavy workloads. Also, being an AI processor, it features an NPU, which is more efficient in handling AI-heavy tasks.

It features the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs like the RTX 5070 Ti, 5080, and the top-end 5090. As the latest GPUs, they're packed with features and have super high VRAM capacities that make them excellent options for hardcore gaming and creative workloads.

Ad

MSI Raider 18 HX: It is powered by the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, which is one of the best mobile processors by the brand. It houses 24 cores, 32 threads, and a boost clock speed of 5.8 GHz, making it the superior option for single and multi-threaded workloads. It excels at handling complex tasks like video editing, 3D rendering, and demanding games.

As it is an older model, the Raider features the RTX 40 series GPUs. However, they're not inferior in comparison to the RTX 50 series counterpart. As the top-end models of the 40 series, the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 are both excellent options for hardcore gaming, especially because of their high VRAM.

Ad

When compared, we see that the Intel Core i9-14900HX is faster on paper, featuring higher single and multi-threaded performance. However, the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 is a more efficient chip and also features higher iGPU performance.

Display

Both laptops feature exactly the same display specifications, down to the size, resolution, and refresh rates. The MSI Stealth A18 AI+ features an 18-inch screen, featuring resolutions of UHD+ and QHD+, based on the model. These displays have a Mini-LED panel, which produces brighter images that are rich in contrast, with deeper black tones.

Ad

MSI Raider 18 HX, too, features an 18-inch UHD+ and QHD+ screen, which comes with different panels like IPS and Mini-LED. IPS panels, unlike Mini-LEDs, have better viewing angles and superior color accuracy.

Both displays have refresh rates of 120Hz and 240Hz, which vary based on models. All in all, there should be little to no difference in visual quality as both laptops roughly have the same display specs. However, you would see a difference if you're comparing a UHD+ screen with a QHD+ display on either laptop.

Ad

Battery

MSI laptops aren't very popular for their battery life, as most devices last only a few hours on backup power. Both the Stealth A18 AI+ and the Raider 18 HX feature a 99.9 Wh battery unit. According to reviews, the MSI Stealth A18 AI+ lasts an average of 3-4 hours, while the MSI Raider 18 HX lasts only 2-3 hours of heavy use. However, with lighter use, expect an extra hour of life.

Ad

Thus, you can say the MSI Stealth A18 AI+ is the better laptop when it comes to battery life. Moreover, it features a far more efficient AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, which is light on the battery. The MSI Raider 18 HX, on the other hand, features the flagship i9-14900HX, which is power-hungry and less efficient.

Also read: Asus TUF A16 Gaming Laptop with RTX 4060 available at lowest price on Amazon

Ad

Prices

The prices for both laptops vary widely due to offers and sales on websites like Amazon and Newegg. They're both similarly priced, with the Raider being the cheaper one as it is slightly older and also features the previous gen GPUs.

MSI Stealth A18 AI+:

RTX 5070 Ti - $3,299.99

RTX 5080 - $4,289.99

RTX 5090 - $5,059.99

MSI Raider 18 HX:

RTX 4090 - $3,899.00, $6,989.00

RTX 4080 - $2,899.00 - $2,999.99

The MSI Raider 18 HX is undoubtedly the cheaper option here. There are cheaper options for the RTX 4080, which is a modest GPU in comparison to the beefier 50 series GPUs on the MSI Stealth A18 AI+.

Ad

If you're not a power user and are satisfied with high-end gaming on the RTX 4080 or 4090, we recommend you stick to that. You can still play all AAA titles at max settings on the 40 series GPUs, and there's very little difference when comparing the top GPUs, especially the RTX 4090.

Thus, unless you exclusively demand max performance, we suggest you stick to the Raider, as it is the less expensive option. Only shift to the Stealth A18 AI+ if you require the overpowered specs.

Ad

Final Verdict

Based on the comparison between the MSI Stealth A18 AI+ and the MSI Raider 18 HX, we see that the MSI Stealth A18 AI+ is the superior gaming laptop. It features a more efficient CPU and a more powerful GPU as well. This higher efficiency equates to a longer battery life.

However, this does not mean the MSI Raider 18 HX is a bad option. Its Intel i9 processor still offers greater performance on certain tasks, but its power-hungry components take a huge chunk of the battery life, which is a big drawback.

Ad

Regardless of the laptop you choose, you can be sure of getting high-performance beasts, whether it be for gaming, content creation, or creative workloads.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More