Nacon Pro Compact Colorlight Controller Review: A flashy controller for everyday use

The Nacon Pro Compact Colorlight Controller is one of the first aftermarket controllers I’ve used. So far, I’ve just stuck to the keyboard and mouse systems for gaming. With me just migrating to a console, using a controller was a fairly new experience, and I did not know what to expect from the device.

Considering that this is an Xbox controller, not only will you be able to use it with your Xbox Series S/X and One, but you will also be able to use it with your PC without any hassle at all. All you need to do is plug it into the USB port, and you’re good to go.

The Nacon Pro Compact Colorlight controller is a handy piece of equipment for casual gamers

This is a classic controller design, brought back for a new generation (Image via Nacon)

The Nacon Pro Compact Colorlight is aimed at casual gamers only, unlike the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro. I wasn't too thrilled or disappointed when it came to the entire unboxing experience. It comes in a simple cardboard box with the representation of the device on it. But the best part about this was that the representation of the device in the image was exactly the same as the device itself, colors and all.

The Nacon Pro Compact Colorlight controller is a transparent device with its innards on display. However, the casing is very firm and sturdy, so no matter how hard you grip it, it won’t crack.

The device has a premium feel, straight from the cable to the triggers on it. There are also two buttons behind the controller that allow you to control the lights and the flashing patterns. These buttons are very conveniently located, so you won’t flicker the switches accidentally.

You can easily remap everything if you want (Image via Nacon)

Although this device has no shortcut buttons, you can remap every button via the Pro Controller companion app available on the Microsoft store. From dead zones to trigger responsiveness, you can customize every controller aspect based on the game you’re about to play.

Ergonomically, the Nacon Pro Compact Colorlight controller feels very easy to handle. It fits very snugly into my palms. It feels slightly smaller than the Xbox Series X controller, but you won’t understand the difference.

You don’t have to stretch your fingers too much to access any of the buttons while gripping it normally. However, there’s one minor issue that I noticed with this controller. During prolonged hours of gaming, my palms tend to sweat a bit. I felt the controller slipping from my grip when my palms got sweaty.

How does the Nacon Pro Compact Colorlight controller perform in games?

When gaming, controller responsiveness is one of the primary aspects you would want to look into before making a purchase. The Nacon Pro Compact Colorlight controller is extremely responsive, and there’s absolutely no lag whatsoever, no matter what game you’re playing.

I used this controller to play games like Destiny 2, Diablo 4, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Call of Duty Modern Warfare III. The device did not disappoint at any point in time. Yes, I lost a few PvP matches in the FPS shooters, but that’s more of a skill issue than a device issue.

Since the Nacon Pro Compact Colorlight doesn’t have a wireless mode, you’ll always be plugged in. Interestingly enough, that isn’t a problem because the cable attached to the device is long enough (350 cm) for you to sit comfortably from your TV/display unit.

The sticks are responsive, and the D-pads feel sturdy, too. Interestingly enough, the Xbox home button works even better than the stock Xbox controller on both my PC and my Xbox. So overall, the Nacon Compact Pro Colorlight is way superior to the stock controller that comes with the console.

Since you can adjust the buttons and the device through the software, there’s not much to complain about here. Whatever your gaming needs may be, the device has you covered. It’s not that heavy either, so your hands won’t feel tired even after long hours of gaming.

Should you buy the Nacon Compact Pro Colorlight Controller?

The Nacon Compact Pro Colorlight Controller is priced at 39.90 Euros. If you’re looking for a sturdy device that caters to your gaming needs, then this is one device that you should consider looking into. It’s not that expensive; the feel of the device is superior to other devices available at a similar price point.

Like the body, the cable is sturdy, too, so you don’t have to worry about breaking off. The device is perfect in almost every aspect. No matter what type of games you like playing, the Nacon Compact Pro Colorlight Controller is the ideal device for the job. It does not have any swappable parts, so that’s a bit of a disappointment, but aside from that, there’s not much to complain about.

Nacon Compact Pro Colorlight Controller

The Nacon Pro Compact Colorlight is cute, comfortable, and, best of all, satisfying to use (Image via Nacon)

Platforms: Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC (Controller provided by Nacon)

Release Date: December 2, 2022

Wireless: No

Cable Included: Attached (350cm)

Optional Software: Yes

Headset Jack: Yes

Multifunction button: Light controls

Customization of joysticks: No

Directional Pad: 2 formats

Shortcuts: No

Configurable buttons: Yes

Programmable triggers: No