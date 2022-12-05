Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for RTX 3070

Need for Speed Unbound is finally underway. The latest title brings with it several upgrades and changes to the racing series. This is most evident in the game's cartoon-like art style. Apart from this, the developers have gone above and beyond to offer fans realistic car models and a detailed environment.
RTX 3070 is a high-mid-range GPU from Nvidia. The successor to the RTX 2070, this GPU runs games comfortably at 1440p. Powered by the Ampere architecture, the 3070 comes with massive performance improvements over its predecessor while being much more power efficient. This guide aims to suggest the most optimal settings for Need for Speed Unbound running on the RTX 3070.
RTX 3070 handles Need for Speed Unbound with ease
The title can be played on the RTX 3070, with the settings maxed out at 1440p. However, this will, in some instances, pose some problems. Hence, the settings suggested in this article will give gamers an experience that offers the best of both worlds: graphical fidelity and high framerates.
The best settings for NFS Unbound running on the RTX 3070 are:
- Motion blur: Off
- Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference
- Gamma correction: As per the player's preference
- Screen mode: Full Screen
- Screen Resolution: 2560x1440
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Upsampler: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Texture Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Texture Filtering: Ultra
- Ambient Occlusion: SSAO
- Effects Detail: High
- Geometry Detail: High
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA
- Terrain Quality: High
- Vegetation Detail: High
- Post Process Quality: Medium
- Lighting Quality: High
- Depth of Field: Off
- Reflection Quality: High
While these settings deliver a balanced experience, gamers can further tweak them to get more framerates or better visual quality. Moreover, they can use DLSS to get higher FPS.
Need for Speed Unbound system requirements
Need for Speed Unbound's hardware requirements are modest. It doesn't demand the latest graphics card out there. It's also worth mentioning that the RTX 3070 is well above the recommended GPU for this title.
Provided users have a good CPU to go with their 3070; they will face no issues in running the game with the settings maxed out. That said, here is what the game needs to run on a computer:
Windows minimum requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
Windows recommended requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent
- Memory: 16 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
Gamers are advised to update their game as well as their Nvidia GPU drivers to the latest version. Doing so is known to fix the numerous stuttering issues prevalent in the game.