Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for RTX 3080

Need for Speed Unbound is the latest installment in the popular NFS series. The title launched on December 2, 2022, and became an instant hit among fans of the franchise as well as racing game enthusiasts. Apart from the several graphical upgrades, the title also comes with a unique cartoon-like art style that has grabbed a lot of attention.

The RTX 3080 is a high-end GPU from Nvidia. It possesses so much processing power that it is even capable of delivering a high refresh rate gaming experience at 4K in some instances. This GPU isn't targeted at the casual crowd. It is the go-to pick for enthusiasts who want the best visuals and framerates.

This guide offers the best possible Need for Speed Unbound settings that can be used with this card.

RTX 3080 handles Need for Speed Unbound without breaking a sweat

The RTX 3080 has no trouble running Need for Speed Unbound. Being a card that's meant for high-resolution gaming, it conveniently plays the racing title at 4K with maxed-out graphics settings while reaching 60 frames per second. However, this guide provides users with optimal settings that deliver a higher framerate along with brilliant visual quality.

The best settings for NFS Unbound with the RTX 3080 are as follows:

Motion blur: Off

Off Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Gamma correction: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Screen mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Screen Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Upsampler: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Texture Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Texture Filtering: Ultra

Ultra Ambient Occlusion: AAO Full

AAO Full Effects Detail: Ultra

Ultra Geometry Detail: Ultra

Ultra Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Terrain Quality: Ultra

Ultra Vegetation Detail: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: High

High Lighting Quality: Ultra

Ultra Depth of Field: Off

Off Reflection Quality: High

If gamers aren't satisfied with the framerate or visual quality, they can opt for DLSS with the 'Quality' preset to reach higher frames per second or graphical fidelity.

Need for Speed Unbound system requirements

Need for Speed Unbound's system requirements are fairly modest. The developers have ensured that the game runs easily across different systems.

The RTX 3080 is much more capable in terms of processing power compared to the recommended RTX 2070 and runs the title with ease.

Windows minimum requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent

Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent

Core i5-8600 or equivalent Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent

RX 570 or equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent

GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster internet connection

320 KBPS or faster internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

Windows recommended requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent

Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent

Core i7-8700 or equivalent Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent

Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent

GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection

512 KBPS or faster internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

These settings will give fans the best of both worlds — visual fidelity and higher frames per second. If users face trouble while running the title, they should upgrade to the latest Nvidia Game Ready driver and update the game to the most recent version.

