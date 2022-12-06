Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for RTX 3080

Need for Speed Unbound is the latest installment in the popular NFS series. The title launched on December 2, 2022, and became an instant hit among fans of the franchise as well as racing game enthusiasts. Apart from the several graphical upgrades, the title also comes with a unique cartoon-like art style that has grabbed a lot of attention.
The RTX 3080 is a high-end GPU from Nvidia. It possesses so much processing power that it is even capable of delivering a high refresh rate gaming experience at 4K in some instances. This GPU isn't targeted at the casual crowd. It is the go-to pick for enthusiasts who want the best visuals and framerates.
This guide offers the best possible Need for Speed Unbound settings that can be used with this card.
RTX 3080 handles Need for Speed Unbound without breaking a sweat
The RTX 3080 has no trouble running Need for Speed Unbound. Being a card that's meant for high-resolution gaming, it conveniently plays the racing title at 4K with maxed-out graphics settings while reaching 60 frames per second. However, this guide provides users with optimal settings that deliver a higher framerate along with brilliant visual quality.
The best settings for NFS Unbound with the RTX 3080 are as follows:
- Motion blur: Off
- Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference
- Gamma correction: As per the player's preference
- Screen mode: Full Screen
- Screen Resolution: 3840x2160
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Upsampler: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Texture Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Texture Filtering: Ultra
- Ambient Occlusion: AAO Full
- Effects Detail: Ultra
- Geometry Detail: Ultra
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA
- Terrain Quality: Ultra
- Vegetation Detail: Ultra
- Post Process Quality: High
- Lighting Quality: Ultra
- Depth of Field: Off
- Reflection Quality: High
If gamers aren't satisfied with the framerate or visual quality, they can opt for DLSS with the 'Quality' preset to reach higher frames per second or graphical fidelity.
Need for Speed Unbound system requirements
Need for Speed Unbound's system requirements are fairly modest. The developers have ensured that the game runs easily across different systems.
The RTX 3080 is much more capable in terms of processing power compared to the recommended RTX 2070 and runs the title with ease.
Windows minimum requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
Windows recommended requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent
- Memory: 16 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
These settings will give fans the best of both worlds — visual fidelity and higher frames per second. If users face trouble while running the title, they should upgrade to the latest Nvidia Game Ready driver and update the game to the most recent version.