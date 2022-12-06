Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for RTX 3090

Need for Speed Unbound is the latest entry in the NFS franchise. The title has numerous changes and upgrades that set it apart from other games in the genre.

NFS Unbound features several enhancements in the form of improved visuals and an upgraded audio design. Its cartoon-like art style makes it an NFS game that has never been seen before.

The RTX 3090 was the flagship GPU of the Ampere series of cards from Nvidia. While it has been replaced by the RTX 4090, the previous-gen GPU is more than capable of handling games at 4K resolution and is still a solid option for all types of gamers in late 2022.

This guide suggests the best settings to use in Need for Speed Unbound with the RTX 3090.

The RTX 3090 brings the world of Need for Speed Unbound to life

The RTX 3090 can play Need for Speed Unbound without breaking a sweat. It even allows its users to run the title at 4K resolution over 60 FPS with all the settings set to the highest.

While most players would love to max out the game, some users might go for settings that deliver a sweet blend of high framerate and visual fidelity.

Here are the best settings to use with the RTX 3090 in NFS Unbound:

Motion blur: Off

Off Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Gamma correction: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Screen mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Screen Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Upsampler: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: High

High Texture Filtering: Ultra

Ultra Ambient Occlusion: AAO Full

AAO Full Effects Detail: Ultra

Ultra Geometry Detail: Ultra

Ultra Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Terrain Quality: Ultra

Ultra Vegetation Detail: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Lighting Quality: Ultra

Ultra Depth of Field: Off

Off Reflection Quality: Ultra

If players aren't satisfied with the results and wish to boost framerates even further, they may use DLSS at the 'Quality' preset.

Need for Speed Unbound system requirements

The system requirements for Need for Speed Unbound aren't that high. While it demands an RTX 2070 as a recommended GPU, most modern graphics cards will be able to handle the title just fine, starting from a GTX 1050 Ti.

Although minor compromises (in terms of visual quality) will be required on GPUs at the lower end of the spectrum, players will be able to enjoy the game at respectable framerates.

Windows minimum requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent

Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent

Core i5-8600 or equivalent Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent

RX 570 or equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent

GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster internet connection

320 KBPS or faster internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

Windows recommended requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent

Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent

Core i7-8700 or equivalent Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent

Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent

GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection

512 KBPS or faster internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

These are all the settings that fans of Need for Speed Unbound need to tweak. However, it is always advised to adjust the settings per preference, as everyone has different tastes.

If users face issues like stuttering or fps drops, they are recommended to update the GPU driver to the latest version.

