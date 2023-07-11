Amazon Prime Day deals: 2020 Apple MacBook Air M1 discounted to less than $750

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air M1 is on sale yet again, and this time, it can be grabbed for an eye-watering $750. Even at MSRP, the laptop has been touted as the best value-for-money device for those who want a computer for basic word processing, media consumption, and studies.

Apple previously slashed the price of the 2020 M1 MacBook to $999 following the introduction of the 2023 15" MacBook Air earlier this year at WWDC. For an extra $250 off, the laptop is a steal deal. This offer is only valid this Prime Day, so hurry up and claim it as soon as possible (available until midnight July 12).

How to claim the 2020 MacBook Air M1 for $750 this Amazon Prime Day

The $750 deal on the MacBook Air is part of the early Prime Day promotions. You can claim it before the sale begins formally within a few hours. Do note that only the base model with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is being sold at the price. More storage and memory will cost you extra money.

The MacBook is available in three colorways: gold, silver, and space gray. All three models are available at the sale price of $749.99. However, those who want to save some more money can opt for renewed deals on Amazon. We spotted one for as low as $699.

The retailer also deals in used products. As per the current listing, a used MacBook Air M1 will cost you about $659. However, do note that there is a certain risk factor to buying products from the used market. In some cases, Apple might deny warranty claims as well. The battery life on a used MacBook Air M1 might not be the best as well.

The M1 chip continues to be a very powerful and power-efficient option for computing. It promises up to 18 hours of battery, making it enough for two days on a single charge. The laptop will be a delight for students and for basic computing purposes. With the back-to-school season coming up, this laptop can give any high school or college student an upper hand over their peers.

Poll : 0 votes