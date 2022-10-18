Apple Store is reportedly down to pave way for rumored iPad Pro launch

The Apple Store page has reportedly been taken down to accommodate the rumored iPad Pro (2022) launch. According to sources, the store page is currently inaccessible and the message "Be right back" shows up when users try to launch it. CEO Tim Cook also posted a legible hint that seems to confirm the speculation.

A day ago, several online sources reported that the company will unveil its new iPad Pro line on October 18, which is today. Its M2-powered range undoubtedly has a swarm of fans waiting for its launch.

Not only the iPad Pro, but the basic iPad from Apple, which is reportedly receiving a revamp, is slated to launch soon after the new gadget. However, the company has shied away from announcing a definite date.

Apple is possibly going to make its iPad Pro 2022 move soon

As multiple sources and their speculations have proclaimed, the new iPad Pro models are highly likely to be launched today. The Store page is usually taken down for maintenance right before a product launch is scheduled.

From the looks of it, it will feature a new listing soon. Tim Cook tweeted an interesting visual of someone zooming indefinitely into a canvas on what's possibly the iPad Pro screen with the caption, "The possibilities are endless." If the speculations aren't enough, his tweet definitely gave fans a reason for increased anticipation.

The upcoming iPad and iPad Pro models are expected to come with a variety of new features to be excited about. For starters, the iPad Pro 2022 will be powered by Apple's most powerful M2 chipset, which is notably faster than its predecessor M1, and also offers improved performance.

The new iPad is reportedly powered by the A14 chip, which is a notable upgrade over iPad 2021's A13 bionic chipset. It is also expected to feature a USB Type-C port for charging instead of a Lightning variant. However, the upgraded pocket-friendly iPad will reportedly not launch with the iPad Pro.

In addition to the processor upgrades, the new iPad and iPad Pro models are expected to feature a bigger display, better charging options, battery life, sleeker designs, and more.

The new iPad Pro 2022 will be launched with two models featuring varying displays, as speculations suggest. Also, the launch will most likely not involve a public event, as Apple is reportedly planning to skip the Fall event.

The iPad Pro will probably be released through a press release on the website. Fans can keep an eye out on the page for immediate updates.

