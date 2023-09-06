Apple ultra affordable MacBook rumored to launch soon: Can it compete against Chromebooks?

Apple is rumored to be launching an ultra-affordable MacBook solely to take over the Chromebooks from Google and its partners. These low-cost laptops will set you back by as low as $70 in some cases, with premium models going for $300. This is a fraction of the $999 price of the cheapest 2020 M1 MacBook Air. This makes the device attractive to a wider market, including the education domain.

The rumors originally surfaced on Digitimes Asia, a Taiwan-based tech outlet that received exclusive information on the upcoming Apple device months before any official confirmation. Reports suggest a mid- to late-2024 launch window. A WWDC unveiling might seem right, given it's a conference dedicated to developers and students.

Apple has been tight-lipped about any information on the new laptop. Therefore, take any and every bit of information shared in this article with a grain of salt.

Why is Apple targeting the low-cost laptop market with the rumored MacBook?

Reports suggest that over 50 million Chromebooks were sold to students. Sales spiked between 2020 and 2022 as schools shifted to online learning to beat the pandemic.

Apple's MacBooks haven't seen much success as the market continued to be dominated by Google and Microsoft, thanks to their flexible and affordable offerings.

Apple's best-selling device in the education market is the iPad. Reports suggest over 10 million Apple tablets were sold to students. However, with a starting price of $350, these devices can be pretty costly for some students.

Although more information is awaited, the Digitimes report suggested that the new MacBook will be built of different materials to accommodate the ultra-affordable price tag.

Apple has to cut some corners to hit the $200 price tag that Chromebooks target. However, it has been rumored that the device will still maintain a metal casing to deliver the premium Apple experience its laptops are renowned for.

All in all, the new laptops aren't launching any time soon. According to a report published on ZDNet, Apple's manufacturers, mainly Foxconn, haven't taken any steps towards producing the device in mass, a step critical before the Chromebook rival is announced.