Apple Watch Series 9 discounted to less than $330: Get it before it's banned

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 will soon be taken off shelves all across the United States due to an ongoing legal battle between the tech giant and healthcare company Masimo. The latter claims that the blood oxygen monitoring tech in the smartwatches clashes with their patent for the same, and until the legal issues are resolved, Apple will be required to stop selling the watches both online and physically.

The watches will be removed from physical store shelves this Thursday at 3 pm ET. Online orders and in-store pickups will halt completely on Sunday, December 24. Both the smartwatches have been lucratively discounted to all-time low prices, so The Series 9 and Ultra 2 are now even cheaper than they were during Black Friday.

These offers come right in time around the holiday season, making them perfect gift options. Let's go over how to claim the latest smartwatches at some of their best prices to date.

How to claim the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 for an all-time low price

Currently, the Watch Series 9 is being offered for $70 off its launch MSRP. The higher-end Ultra 2 can be grabbed for a $50 discount. The best prices can be found at all leading retail outlets, excluding the Apple Store. The company has the watches listed for their launch MSRP.

You can head over to Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or any other leading retail chain for the best prices. All colorways have been discounted, including both aluminum and stainless steel options.

Moreover, the December 24 expiry date for the watches doesn't apply to these retail stores either. While Apple will take the watches off their official outlets and webpage on this date, Amazon, Best Buy, and others can keep selling the watches until they run out of stock.

Nevertheless, there isn't a ton of time remaining until the smartwatch stocks run dry. Wearables are a great gift idea, and since it is the holiday season, they are expected to run out quickly. We recommend grabbing your Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 as quickly as possible.

Buy link: Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2