Black Friday deal: Get 55" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV under $1000

The Sony Bravia XR OLED line of products is getting some fantastic deals on the occasion of Black Friday, before mainstream sales have even begun.

Those looking to upgrade their existing displays or get their first high-fidelity TVs are in for some good news. There are multiple devices from the tech giant under some discount, and users can now buy a 55" model under the $1000 mark.

Prospective buyers need to know which places have the best discounts for the product they want. The Sony Bravia XR OLED lineup has several products that come in different sizes. Naturally, the larger the screen size, the costlier they tend to be.

Thanks to discounts from early Black Friday deals, buyers have more options. Unlike regular times, they can make a costlier purchase by paying much less. Let's take a look at how they can get the Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV with a 55" screen size for under $1000.

The Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV is on a great deal thanks to Black Friday Sale's early discount

Several brands have joined Sony in offering their premium TVs at great discounts on Black Friday. If someone is looking to buy the Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K 55" specifically, they will have to head to Walmart.

The Sony 55" Class XR55A80J Bravia XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR A80J Series- 2021 Model is now available for $998. Without a discount, it would cost a buyer $1090 to acquire it, which is a decent saving on a relatively new device in the market.

It offers a premium display that buyers have come to associate with the Sony brand. The Bravia lineup has had some great products over the years, and the TV in question certainly adds to it.

There are no expectations of this particular model getting more discounts anytime soon. As such, now might be the perfect time for buyers to take advantage of the deal on the occasion of Walmart's Black Friday Sale's early deals.

If a buyer wants a more significant discount on 55" screen devices, there's another product in the lineup that they might be interested in. Sony XR55A80K Bravia XR A80K 55" 4K HDR OLED Smart TV (2022 Model) Bundle with Premier Movies Streaming 2020 is currently available at $1298 at Walmart.

This device would usually cost $2110 when there's no discount available. Not only is this a more recent model, but the specifications are far superior, and the bundle also comes with some useful goodies. It will be useful for those who can stretch their budget above the $1000 mark.

