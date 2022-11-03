Black Friday deal: Get Google Pixel 6a for under $300

The Google Pixel 6a is now available at a massive $150 discount owing to the swiftly-approaching Black Friday.

November 25, 2022, is still a couple of weeks away. However, popular retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Amazon have already started offering exciting deals on commodities that don't exclude the popular Pixel smartphone.

The Pixel 6a is one of the latest handsets from the California-based tech giant. It was released in July 2022 and quickly rose in popularity due to its premium but affordable characteristics.

Black Friday sales have slashed the stock-Android smartphone's price even further, making it a must-grab item.

Google Pixel 6a is a must-have smartphone this Black Friday

Originally priced at $449, the Google Pixel 6a packs a beautiful display, a powerful processor, and a simple but attractive design. It also features an excellent camera that yields clear and crisp images.

The smartphone is backed by very capable software powered by Google's machine learning principles and Tensor chip. It comes with 128GB storage and 6GB LPDDR5 RAM.

Google also promises regular updates for the Pixel 6a, which has already received the Android 13 beta as an OTA update. The battery life on the device is stellar and can easily convert to a day's worth. There are no negatives to grabbing the smartphone at its presently discounted price.

No doubt, the Pixel 6a attracted a large number of fans during its release. The price tag dropped by $50 soon after its release, making it a steal for Android fans on a budget.

Best Buy and Target are now offering the Google Pixel 6a at the lowest price ever. One can grab the smartphone for less than $300 from the aforementioned stores.

Amazon also listed the same price for the device earlier. However, it quickly went out of stock because of the demand.

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving in the US, which falls on November 25 this year. It is regarded as the day on which the holiday shopping season starts. According to the original trend, sellers offer massive discounts on commodities on and beyond Black Friday until the end of the holiday season.

Big retailers started preponing Black Friday sales before the actual date to deal with their competitors. Most retailers now start offering deals in the first week of November.

Many may regard this blooming trend as a distraction from the age-old rule. However, the deals still remain as attractive as ever.

