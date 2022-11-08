Black Friday deals: AirPods best prices and where to buy them

The early Black Friday deals are now wrapping up, and AirPods are one device users can still profit from during the festive season. Apple's premium line of hearing devices usually cater to the pricier segment and are not cheap. Thankfully, the festive period brings some exciting discounts on several models, allowing users to get a possible bargain.

Since their launch, AirPods have become synonymous with Apple, which used them to showcase their auditory ambitions. Several models cater to different sections of the audience, and the tech giant has continued to evolve its existing line of products with new releases.

That being said, many of the products tend to be above the average buyer's budget. Thanks to the Black Friday deals, buyers can get additional savings, making fitting the devices into their budgets easier.

The AirPods have got early deals as part of the Black Friday sales, and there could be more

Black Friday is that time of the year when there are amazing discounts on different products put on by all the retailers. While the main sales commence later today, several early deals have made things quite attractive.

One such deal is on the 2019 model of AirPods Pro, which is usually available for $214. Thanks to early deals by Walmart, the device is available for $159, and this is one of the openings offered by the retailer. While it's not one of the current models, there's a lot of value to be found. The discount makes things much more affordable.

For those who prefer larger models, Amazon has got their bases covered. The AirPods Max is an over-the-head model with a listed price of $549, but there's a $100 discount on Amazon. The commercial giant has been offering several Apple products since before the start of the main sale.

The Max variant is much larger due to its structure but offers a sublime musical experience. Incidentally, there have been more significant discounts, but it's hard to estimate when that could happen again.

Many users prefer to go with the bigger offering in the form of Apple AirPods. The 2nd gen of the basic mode has dropped down to $89 from its original price of $124 on Amazon. Like the Max variant, the 2nd generation has recorded lower prices, but it would be foolish to wait for it.

All three offers are excellent for users with different budgets, but they have one thing in common - savings. It remains to be seen what kind of offerings will be available as more deals are announced during the Black Friday period.

