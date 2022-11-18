Black Friday deals: iPad Pro 5th gen best price and where to buy

Black Friday might be the perfect time to pick up the M1 iPad Pro 5th gen as it has received a wonderful discount which could interest all the buyers. Released in 2021, the device completed its first anniversary a few weeks back and remains highly relevant and a viable investment in the tablet market.

Electronics is one of the best categories to spend money on during the month of November. All major retailers offer massive discounts as part of the Black Friday deals, which increases the value for any buyer. While recent models are also made available, there are some relatively older ones where one can make a huge amount of savings.

The M1 iPad Pro 5th gen might not be the most updated device on the current market, but it packs a punch. Moreover, the Pro variant offers premium hardware, to begin with. While the new version comes with an updated M2 chip, Black Friday makes things much more interesting due to the available discounts.

Ordinarily, the 12.9" version is priced at $1200 when there are no available discounts. Thanks to the Black Friday sale, buyers can get the same variant for just $900, with a saving of $300.

The limited-time deal is being offered by Best Buy and is applicable across its website for US users. The offer is valid until stocks last, and buyers should take advantage of the opportunity.

In addition, buyers will also be able to find discounts on the 9th gen iPad, which is the entry-level variant. Several other Apple products are also on sale at the moment for those who are interested in more deals.

The M1 iPad Pro 5th gen is well worth an investment during the Black Friday sale of 2022

Most devices tend to gain value during the Black Friday deal due to the number of discounts provided during this period. It makes any device much more viable due to the lesser prices. The deal gets even better when it's a premium device like the M1 iPad Pro 5th gen.

The latest version comes with an M2 chip, which was released in October 2022. However, the previous 2021 generation remains more than usable based on current market demand. While the M1 has become an older generation, it packs well above its weight in processing capabilities.

When someone ignores the processor, the rest of the features are very similar between the two generations. This makes the decision much easier for any potential buyer over whether to buy the older model.

With the current Black Friday discount, the M1 iPad Pro 5th gen is great value for any buyer moving towards the end of 2022.

Poll : 0 votes