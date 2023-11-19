Black Friday deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 drops to less than $600

The last-gen Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 has been massively discounted during this ongoing Black Friday sale. It is available for just $600 today, November 19, after being launched at $1,000 MSRP. The phone is one of the best foldable options on the market, although the newer Z Flip5 has replaced it. Multiple Samsung phones have been on discount this ongoing Black Friday season.

Previously, fans saw jaw-dropping deals on the S23 Ultra, S22, and Galaxy A54. The ongoing offers are lucrative and make the already competitive smartphones even better options for buyers on a budget.

Let's go over the details of the Galaxy Z Flip4 deal, including how to secure it before its price is up again.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 is a superb deal for just $600

Multiple Galaxy smartphones have been discounted on Samsung's official website. However, the best price on this last-gen foldable is available online via leading retail stores. The 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is going for $600 on Amazon. This listing suggests the phone is unlocked, but it is not compatible with Verizon or Sprint SIM cards.

Moreover, only the black variant is available for $600. You can't get any other colorway for the last-gen Z Flip4 at this price. Any higher storage capacity model hasn't been discounted either. This might limit the options have while purchasing the phone in the ongoing sale.

The smartphone will only be available at this price for a limited time before shooting back up to about $650. Therefore, we recommend potential buyers act fast and score the Black Friday deal as soon as possible.

The foldable is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and has a massive 6.7" display. This makes it one of the most powerful and easy-to-carry devices since it can fold in half. This adds to the lure of the Flip series and makes the current deal price worth it. It is cheaper than the Razr+ foldable, which delivers a similar experience at $700.