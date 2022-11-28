Cyber Monday 2022 deals: Get the M1 MacBook Pro (2022) at $400 off

The ongoing Cyber Monday 2022 sales are the perfect opportunity to get the M1 MacBook Pro, the latest release of the series. Presently, it's the most premium laptop experience offered by Apple, and enthusiasts can now get some great savings on it.

Although the latest offer is only applicable on the 14" screen variant, the smaller screen shouldn't be a problem. It's a great size for most laptop users, and the compact size makes it lighter and even more portable. The Cyber Monday 2022 discount makes it a bargain with a massive discount, and this is the first time there has been such an instance.

The M1 MacBook Pro 14" variant is originally priced at $1999 with no discount. That's not the case at the moment, thanks to an amazing offer from Best Buy. All users in the United States will now be able to pick up the 14" model for $1599, saving a whopping $400.

Presently, there's no deadline for this offer, making it a great deal for any buyer. However, the offer will likely only last as long as stocks are available, and this discount is likely to increase demand. Many Apple fans have been looking to get their hands on the premium device, and the current discounted price should fit comfortably into most budgets.

Those with tighter budgets can also opt for alternate models, some of which have received good discounts during the Cyber Monday sales period. The 2022 model of the MacBook Air has also received an attractive discount for Amazon users in the US, making it the first time that the budget-friendly option has received a price reduction. Several older variants of the premium notebooks also have different discounts across all retailers.

The M1 MacBook Pro has an amazing Cyber Monday sales offer in Best Buy that might not return for a long time

As mentioned earlier, the M1 MacBook Pro is a premium experience for those with bigger budgets. Thanks to the latest Cyber Monday offer, buyers can save some of the original amount they would have needed to spend. The main selling point is the M1 Pro chip, which boasts an improved performance over the previous generation. It comes with a 10-core CPU, which offers effortless computing for any purpose.

Many useful features can be enjoyed by a user when they get the M1 MacBook Pro. Additionally, the hefty 17-hour-long battery life means that it would be perfect for working at locations with an unsteady supply of electricity. Given its features, the device is the perfect workstation for any professional. Interested buyers can opt for the larger 16" variant, but they will have to pay full price since there's no active discount for it.

