Cyber Monday and Black Friday 2022 deals: Get the ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 OLED for less than $800

The ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 OLED is one of the best models for enthusiasts during the Cyber Monday and Black Friday sales, and a limited-time offer is giving a considerable discount. This applies to all users in the United States, and the discounted price is at an all-time low.

There have been all kinds of deals throughout November as retailers have offered great discounts to users. The shopping festivities are still ongoing, as the Cyber Monday deals have already started to appear. Some of the Black Friday offers are still available to buyers, and laptops are one of the areas buyers should look into.

The ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 OLED is an amazingly flexible device that caters to different users and their needs. Thanks to its specifications, the device is the perfect "Jack of all trades" and is one of the market's most popular options. Without any discount, it costs $1400 and is considered a premium pick by many.

Newegg has ensured that buyers can take advantage of this superb device without burning through their pockets. It's available for just $799, thanks to a 40% discount on the occasion of Cyber Monday and Black Friday period.

The offer can be found in the "Today's Best Deals" section but doesn't have a limit in terms of time. Buyers are advised to quickly confirm their purchase since stocks can run out. While there are other options to avail in such cases, the discount percentages will be significantly lesser.

The discounted ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 OLED offers immense value during the Cyber Monday and Black Friday sale

Even at the total price, the ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 OLED is very efficient. The deal gets even better thanks to Newegg's Cyber Monday and Black Friday offers. Available for a 40% lesser price, the device can be a go-to option for many users, irrespective of their primary task.

The ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 OLED comes with a 15.6" FHD touch display that is as good as possible. With an ultraslim bezel and 88% display-to-body ratio, there's no questioning the monitor's ability that comes with this setup. But it's not all show as the model is powered by the very efficient Ryzen 7 5800H processor, which has eight cores and 16 caches.

With 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB NVMe SSD built into the system, the ZenBook Pro 15 is the perfect working machine for many users. The sleek device is lightweight and offers maximum portability to all users. However, it's not all serious business, as an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti 4 GB is also built into the system.

ZenBook Pro 15 is one of the best models for those who want a balanced setup, and the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals make it very affordable.

Poll : 0 votes