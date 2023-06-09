Diablo 4 custom gaming PC "The Blessed Mother" with Nvidia RTX 4080 and Core i9 13900K unveiled

Nvidia Geforce recently showcased a sick Diablo 4-themed custom gaming PC built from the ground up to reflect the theme of the new action RPG from Blizzard. The PC features some of the most extreme gaming parts on the market, including a Geforce RTX 4080 GPU and a Core i9 13900K processor. The new gaming PC is the latest in the line of products the graphics processor maker has come up with in collaboration with the latest Diablo game.

The perfect machine to play One Hell of a custom build from @NVIDIAGeForce RTX 4080 GPUIntel i9-13900kTribute to The Blessed MotherThe perfect machine to play #DiabloIV with the performance multiplying DLSS 3. One Hell of a custom build from @NVIDIAGeForce.🌹 RTX 4080 GPU🌹 Intel i9-13900k🌹 Tribute to The Blessed MotherThe perfect machine to play #DiabloIV with the performance multiplying DLSS 3. https://t.co/QN9tjUN6QX

The custom PC is housed in a modded enclosure that features "The Blessed Mother" Lilith, a main character of the game. In addition, it is placed on a custom pedestal with the components held in Lilith's hands.

The PC was showcased in a tweet from the official Diablo account. Though details on the PC are rather slim, the tweet contained a video showcasing the build with an ending quote: "The Blessed Mother has arrived/This unholy tribute could be yours." Although this is mere speculation, the quotation could hint that the insane custom PC could be available for purchase for a select few.

What are the specs of the Diablo 4 custom gaming PC from Geforce?

The custom Diablo 4 gaming PC packs some high-end hardware. It is powered by the PNY Geforce RTX 4080 XLR8 graphics card, whose theme closely lines up with that of Diablo 4. The latest 80-class card can play the Blizzard game at up to 4K resolutions without major hiccups. It also supports DLSS 3 and Reflex, both supported in Diablo.

The PC is powered by an Intel Core i9 13900K. Nvidia has opted for a beefy air cooler for this setup. Air cooling can be problematic for a 13900K, but it matches the theme of the build pretty well. From the looks, the chip is cooled by the Noctua NH-D15 Chromax Black Dual 140mm air cooler, which ranks among the best high-end options in the market.

The system packs four sticks of PNY XLR8 DDR5 memory. The exact speeds and timings of the memory are unknown, and so are the build and make of the underlying motherboard.

Overall, this new Diablo 4-themed gaming PC is one of the coolest mods in the current generation. However, nobody can buy it unless it is listed up for sale or giveaway sometime in the future.

