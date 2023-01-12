TeamGroup preparing new DDR5 RAM with an insane 9000MT/s transfer speed: Expected specs, release date, and more

TeamGroup, a hardware manufacturer well-known for their memory and storage devices, are reportedly preparing DDR5 RAM that will have an insane transfer speed of 9,000 MT/s, according to a report published on Tom's Hardware.

These new memory sticks will come with the company's innovations in improving latencies in-memory technologies, including the Client Clock Drive (CKD) chip that improves stable performance at high operating speeds.

Premium DDR5 memory kits cost a lot. Currently, the high-end G.Skill Trident Z DDR5 RAM sticks, which are rated at 7,800 MT/s, are priced at almost $400. Thus, it will not be a surprise if TeamGroup prices these upcoming sticks northwards of $500.

More details on TeamGroup's upcoming DDR5 RAM and when to expect them in the market

TeamGroup notified in a press release that the current uplift in memory-operating speeds can be attributed to the Renesas Electronics chips they are using for the new lineup.

Further, the hardware manufacturer also claimed that the Client Clock Drive (CKD) chip will be responsible for pushing the operating speeds to new levels. According to the company, the technology is tasked with strengthening, buffering, and providing a steady output of "high-frequency signals" from the CPU to the memory kits.

According to Mr. Sameer Kuppahalli, the vice president and general manager of the Memory Interface Division of Renesas Electronics Corporation, this will ensure that the memory operates at high frequencies while maintaining "reliable high-speed transmissions."

CKD chips will likely be implemented in DDR5-6400-rated kits first, which may hit the market in the first half of 2023. The company is targeting their gaming lineup, T-Force, and their creator brand, T-Create, for the first wave of implementations.

DDR5 RAM kits with higher-frequency ratings, including those with up to 9,000 MT/s in OC potential, will hit the market later this year, according to the company.

Further details on the CKD chips and the latencies of the upcoming DDR5 RAM sticks are very rare. The company is yet to market the product officially and has been successful in staying very tight-lipped about when the product can be expected to hit the market.

What does the TeamGroup DDR5-9000 RAM stick mean for the memory market?

It is worth noting that as more high-end DDR5 memory kits hit the market, the pricing of low-end DDR5-4800 or DDR5-5200 kits will gradually keep falling. DDR5 RAM prices are falling every day, and in 2022, the average cost of a DIMM went down by 40%. The cost is expected to fall further this year.

This will mean good news for new PC builders who want to put together a high-end Ryzen 7000 or Intel 13th gen Raptor Lake gaming rig today.

