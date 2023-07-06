Does Elon Musk have a Threads account? All about Twitter boss' social media presence

Meta-owned Instagram has recently announced a brand new text-chat-based app called Threads. Seen as a direct competitor to the social media giant Twitter, it has sparked much debate online. Owned by billionaire Elon Musk, Twitter has seen many changes since his acquisition. This new development has definitely caught his attention. That makes fans and followers wonder: Does Musk also have a Threads account?

After all, one of the biggest entrepreneurs on the planet would not be hesitant to have an even bigger presence. But that may not necessarily be true in this case.

Is Elon Musk on Meta's new Threads app?

DogeDesigner @cb_doge Meta's new app was built entirely using this keyboard: Meta's new app was built entirely using this keyboard: https://t.co/RoRe6szEO0

That does not seem to be the case. While the tech investor has not explicitly cleared rumors around this, it is easy to deduce the outcome based on his reaction. Since the app's reveal, Musk has been poking fun at the platform on his Twitter in response to memes.

Furthermore, it looks like he may harbor some kind of grudge against the platform. Some users have pointed out an internal email where Musk claimed he deleted his Instagram, citing it as "weak sauce." He responded with the following Tweet in the thread:

Elon Musk @elonmusk @TechEmails It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram @TechEmails It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram

Saying, "It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram," Musk claims Twitter is a superior experience. Despite the arguments and chaos, it seems. He claims Instagram has often been reduced to a platform for users to keep up a farce in contrast to their real lives - which is the nature of any photo-centric platform.

So a response like this does seem over the top. Musk only has a massive presence on his own Twitter platform so far. So while he is not on Threads yet, that may change in the future. After all, he is already on Facebook and Instagram. Although the former seems to have been abandoned, he frequently posts on the latter despite the email from 2018.

How is the Twitter and Threads rivalry panning out?

The fight seems to have just begun. Twitter loyalists seem adamant that Twitter will overshadow Threads. As a fledgling platform, it still has ways to go. However, owner Mark Zuckerberg seems confident it will turn out fine. The Facebook CEO made a post on Instagram on the debut launch of the app welcoming newcomers.

In fact, over 10 million users have already arrived on the platform at this point. It remains to be seen if it will be a worthy competitor to Twitter. The blue bird has seen an uptick in many individuals and companies leaving the platform. Much of this seems to have to do with increased hate speech on Twitter from trolls and alt-right individuals.

Furthermore, the supposed cage fight between the two giants is also brewing. This began as a feud between the two with regard to Zuckerberg's efforts towards creating a Twitter competitor. At this point, it is unclear if this battle will actually go through, however.

Threads is free to download for mobile apps across Android and iOS platforms.

