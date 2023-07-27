How to pre-order PS5 Spider-Man Limited Edition? Prices for all regions

The PS5 Spider-Man limited edition bundle will be up for pre-orders starting this Friday, July 28. It can be purchased as part of a complete bundle with a modded console and a controller with a custom skin. However, a copy of the upcoming Spidey game won't be included as part of this bundle. Gamers can also buy the custom-made Spider-Man-themed backplates from Sony separately for a price of $64.99.

These backplates will help users customize their existing PlayStation without having to spend another $600 on the limited edition bundle. This upcoming custom version will be the first official theme for the home video gaming console.

The bundle and accompanying accessories will hit the shelves later in the Fall on September 1. The coveted sequel to Spider-Man Miles Morales launches on October 20.

How to pre-order the Sony PS5 Spider-Man Limited Edition console bundle

Pre-orders for the upcoming PS5 Spidey-themed console begin on July 28 at 10 am ET / 7 am PT only on PS Direct. Besides the United States, the console will be available in other PS Direct markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Austria, Spain, and Portugal.

Outside of these markets, the limited edition's availability will be somewhat limited. However, some select participating retailers from across the globe will stock the PS5 Spidey edition.

Prices of the PS5 Spider-Man Limited Edition console

The PS5 Spider-Man edition can be bought either whole or the customized items can be bought separately. The following is the list of the detailed prices of all items available as part of this promotion:

Limited Edition DualSense controller: $79.99 / €89.99

$79.99 / €89.99 Limited Edition console covers: $64.99 / €65.99

$64.99 / €65.99 PS5 Limited Edition console: $599.99 / €659.99

The limited-edition console will be exclusively available at PS Direct in all available locations starting at 10 am local time this Friday in each of the regions listed above.

Do note that the custom bundle isn't being mass-manufactured. Hence, availability will be limited. Grab your Symbiote-infested console quickly once pre-orders open up. The consoles, backplates, and controllers will start shipping on September 1.