Intel teases new NUC 13 Extreme Raptor Canyon at TwitchCon; could feature triple-slot GPU support

Intel's NUC 13 Extreme could be the next chapter in the Next Unit of Computing lineup, and TwitchCon has shed some light on what's to come. Despite some previous doubts in the community, Intel is hardly giving up on relatively low-powered systems as of now.

TwitchCon has been a hub of activity related to hardware, with several brands showcasing what's to come in the near future. September has been a busy month, with both AMD and Nvidia showcasing the 7000 and 4000 series. Intel has taken to October to disclose their hands, albeit nascent in comparison.

The new unit will attempt to carry the legacy of the previous releases and take Intel to newfound success. The NUC units are much less power-consuming than more modern devices without sacrificing too much on performance. Not much has been revealed, but there has been some speculation already with the early reveal.

Intel's NUC 13 Extreme is nicknamed Raptor Canyon, follows trend set by previous versions

FanlessTech @FanlessTech Meet the NUC 13 Extreme (Raptor Canyon) Meet the NUC 13 Extreme (Raptor Canyon) 😱 https://t.co/sg7tWbs3oa

TwitchCon was the site for the first glimpse of the NUC 13 Extreme, and most of the details found so far have been based on pure observations. The first look is enough to show that the new rendition is much larger than its previous counterparts.

The larger size will certainly be more beneficial to fit the newer but larger GPU units. In the past, the NUC 11 Extreme has had support for full-sized RTX 3080 cards, but the more recent 4000 series seems to be slightly larger in shape. Of course, there has been no clarification over the capabilities of the NUC 13 Extreme Raptor Canyon.

Prices and availability remain unknown for the time being, as Intel hasn't given out any details. Given the timing of TwitchCon, it's unlikely that there will be a release before 2023. More details are expected to be handed out officially once the launch date comes closer.

The pricing will be lesser than what the best available upgrades in the market cost as the objectives for these devices are different. Intel has created the Extreme concept of offering a premium service to those who don't mind using something less than the market optimum.

It started in 2020 with the NUC 9 Extreme, which sold well and was followed by the NUC 11 Extreme. Those devices featured dual-slot GPUs to offer a strong level of performance. With the NUC 13 Extreme, there could be a presence of support for triple-slot GPUs. Readers are advised to wait for official information in the future to confirm the prices, specifications, and more.

