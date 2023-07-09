MrBeast trolls Elon Musk to boost Threads engagement with a free Tesla

Threads is the latest kid on the block. Influencers try every trick in the book to increase follower counts. However, MrBeast has stood apart from the crowd with his rapid growth. Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, has accumulated over 4 million followers on the platform, making him the most followed person on the Meta-made app. Much of those numbers can be credited to his recent Tesla Model 3 giveaway.

Tesla makes some of the best EVs on the planet. The Model 3 sits at the penultimate position in its lineup, just above the Model Y. The 2023 model starts from $40,240, and higher-end models go up to $53,240. The car Jimmy gave away has a custom Threads logo vinyl wrapped on its hood.

MrBeast's Tesla giveaway post on Threads (Image via Meta)

The YouTuber has also made a petition to promote him to the platform's CEO after he overtook co-founder Mark Zuckerburg in terms of follower count. However, the best part is: Tesla CEO Elon Musk owns the rival Twitter. The billionaire has lost his mind following the new social media launch, citing it as a copycat. Elon is even planning to sue Meta for copying Twitter's intellectual property.

Since MrBeast gave away a Tesla for free on the rival platform, many netizens had a good laugh at Jimmy's moves. For those living under the rock, the YouTuber is known for such giveaways and challenges. He drove a working train into a massive pit just for content recently.

Who won the MrBeast Tesla giveaway on Threads?

MrBeast has already declared the winner of his giveaway. User @mklord_ bagged the car, and according to his profile on the platform, he has been ecstatic about it ever since. After winning, he posted the following:

I won a Tesla, which is owned by Elon, on his competitor’s new app 💀

The giveaway has sparked spicy conversations all around the internet, with many netizens questioning the validity of the giveaway. Jimmy might just be joking, many say. Thus, everyone is waiting on @mklord_ to share a photo of the Tesla Model 3 once he receives it.

The user has contemplated winning the Tesla on the platform (Image via Meta)

MrBeast has massively grown his online following thanks to this giveaway. It will be interesting to see how the delivery process spans over the next few weeks.

