When did WWE star Roman Reigns call out MrBeast? How did the YouTuber react?

WWE has been more welcoming towards celebrities and social media stars inside the ring in recent years, and it looks like one of their top stars, Roman Reigns, has his eye on popular YouTuber MrBeast.

Logan Paul and The Tribal Chief clashed during last year's Crown Jewel event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. In their match held on the 5th of November last year, Roman Reigns called out two popular YouTubers in MrBeast and KSI, who is known to have fought professionally.

While Paul was on a tight hold, Roman Reigns stated that no YouTubers will come to WWE anymore, targeting MrBeast and KSI during the process. The SmackDown star added that Logan was the last YouTuber to step inside the ring.

The moment definitely did not go unnoticed by the YouTubers mentioned during the match. MrBeast had a simple shock emoji reaction while KSI stated that Roman wanted "that smoke."

The main event of Crown Jewel 2022 saw The Head of the Table retain the championship. Meanwhile, Paul not only suffered a loss but also a knee injury. Fortunately for the YouTuber, he has since recovered and recently returned to action at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 as entrant number 29.

WWE Superstar has a hilarious reaction over Roman Reigns calling out MrBeast

Logan Paul's match against The Tribal Chief's drew mixed reactions from fans, and it's hard to deny that the former did perform quite well inside the ring.

One of their fellow superstars had an interesting reaction over YouTubers getting a title shot.

The New Day member Xavier Woods is also known to be running his own gaming channel called UpUpDownDown, where he goes by the name Austin Creed. He mostly has his stablemates as guests, as well as other superstars every now and then.

In a reply to the initial tweet from WWE about Roman calling out the YouTubers, Woods wondered if owning a YouTube channel was enough to qualify for a championship match.

"Hold on a second, does having a YouTube channel get you a title shot now? Can I cash in on that since my victory over the undisputed champion earlier this year didn’t get me one?"

Austin Creed @AustinCreedWins @WWE @WWE RomanReigns @KSI @MrBeast Hold on a second, does having a YouTube channel get you a title shot now? Can I cash in on that since my victory over the undisputed champion earlier this year didn’t get me one? @WWE @WWERomanReigns @KSI @MrBeast Hold on a second, does having a YouTube channel get you a title shot now? Can I cash in on that since my victory over the undisputed champion earlier this year didn’t get me one? https://t.co/uz0Us2PtmD

It remains to be seen if MrBeast will join the likes of Logan Paul and rapper Bad Bunny in making an appearance inside the WWE ring. Alternatively, he could keep things casual and merely participate in a segment in the future.

