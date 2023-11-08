Nacon Revolution 5 Pro licensed PS5 controller launched: Backwards compatibility, price, features, and more

Revealed back in October 2023, the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro has officially been launched. Available online and through select retailers, this officially licensed PlayStation 5 controller was developed in conjunction with fighting game professional Mister Crimson. Among the many features this new controller touts, it highlights the “Hall effect technology” to increase reliability and reduce stick drift.

Perhaps best of all, though, you can use it on their PC and PlayStation 4 in both wired and wireless modes. For households that have both platforms or are looking to upgrade over the holiday season, it still becomes a worthwhile purchase. Here’s what you need to know about the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro.

Nacon Revolution 5 Pro controller brings a wealth of features and backwards compatibility

One of the major highlights of the Revolution 5 Pro is the “Hall effect technology”. According to the controller’s developers, it reduces friction between the parts, which ultimately reduces the chances of stick drift. It also helps reduce the wear on the controller’s parts, so it lasts longer than your average controller.

It’s backwards compatible as well, so the Nacon Revolution 4 Pro can be used on a PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and a PC, whether wired or wireless. That is perhaps one of the best features of the controller since the traditional PS5 controller does not normally work with the PS4 controller - at least, not without a workaround.

It features a battery that has a 10+ hour life for longer gaming sessions and an app to customize the controller’s buttons.

Nacon's new controller comes with a wealth of ways to customize it. (Image via Nacon)

You can set up to four profiles per platform and also have three weights, three stick bases, and stick heads to fully customize your gaming experience. The Triggers can also be adjusted to have long and short pulls - whatever you need for the game you’re playing using Nacon’s latest pro controller.

While working on the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro, the developers also spoke to fighting game pro, Mister Crimson, who weighed in on what the controller needs to perform well, feel good, and last long.

The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro controller is available for $199 through the Nacon Gaming website, as well as other retailers.