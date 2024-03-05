"Our servers are working": Elon Musk trolled Meta by bragging about X working while Facebook and Instagram went down

Elon Musk has trolled Mark Zuckerberg's Meta after Instagram, Facebook, and Threads saw some problems with server outages, which ended up logging out many users a few hours ago. Elon went on to make more than one post on X, the social media platform that he bought a few years ago for a whopping $44 million, and bragged about how it was up when his competitors were not.

The tech billionaire first made a post that was a witty one-liner that only obliquely referenced the server problems Meta was facing and wrote:

"If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working"

Expand Tweet

The subtle jab against his rival company naturally attracted many of his supporters and others on X, and the post garnered over 20 million views within a couple of hours.

"Go off king": Fans react to Elon Musk trolling Meta after Instagram, Facebook, and Threads outage

Elon Musk is known for sharing memes and being outspoken about his beliefs on the platform. With over 175 million followers on X, he has a wide fan base that tends to make anything he posts go viral within hours of posting. After Instagram, Facebook, and Threads started experiencing problems earlier today, many have joined the South African billionaire in trolling Meta.

What's more, Musk did not stop at the subtle one-liner. After a few minutes, he shared a proper meme involving the penguins from DreamWorks' Madagascar franchise. The meme made fun of Meta's spokesperson and representative, Andy Stone, for his post on Elon's platform regarding the server problems.

Expand Tweet

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been feuding for quite some time, with the uber-rich billionaires coming to a head soon after Meta started talking about rolling out Threads, a direct competitor to X. The legal route was also explored, with Musk's lawyers threatening to sue after the new application saw tens of millions of people sign up on the first day, claiming that they had used "trade secrets" and propriety knowledge to make Threads.

The two's beef had already spilled out into the open by then, with both the CEOs trading insults online and, to the amusement of fans, even agreeing to an MMA-styled cage fight. However, the fight never materialized after Elon pulled out, citing various complications and not accepting dates set for August 2023.

That said, Elon Musk has continued to make fun of his competitors in one way or another, with support from his fans. Here are some general reactions to him trolling Meta after their servers went down for a substantial amount of time:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As of this writing, Meta has fixed the issue, and the individual websites that were giving users trouble loading seem to have gone back up again.