"This is not the parody account": Twitter goes berserk after Elon Musk calls Mark Zuckerberg a c*ck amid Threads row

Elon Musk's latest comment about Mark Zuckerberg amid the row over the Threads app is going viral on Twitter. The Tesla CEO has been taking shots at the Meta CEO ever since the new app launched, with Elon making fun of Threads for being so similar to Twitter. The playful banter, which even led to a proposed fight between the billionaires, seems to have taken a more serious turn, with Musk appearing to call Zuckerberg a "c*ck" in a reply on his app.

The personal comment comes days after Elon Musk's lawyer was reported to have sent a cease and desist letter to Mark Zuckerberg, accusing the social media company of using confidential information from ex-Twitter employees. Musk's c*ck comment was in response to a screenshot from a Threads post where Zuckerberg replied to a joke made by the official Wendy's account about going to space.

The SpaceX CEO's reply reads:

"Zuck is a c*ck."

The post in question (Image via Twitter)

Naturally, the tweet went viral almost immediately, reaching over 2.5 million views within half an hour of it being posted. Many followers of the tech giant were surprised by Elon Musk using such language, with many noting that it was not a parody account but the actual owner of Twitter who had just called his biggest competition, Meta Platforms' CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg, a c*ck.

Deadpaw @xDeadpaw @elonmusk @fentasyl I had to double check this wasn’t the parody account??? ELON SAID WHAT @elonmusk @fentasyl I had to double check this wasn’t the parody account??? ELON SAID WHAT https://t.co/cSWyK4Vl6i

Steve ethereum.hbar @steveb_crypto @elonmusk @fentasyl I triple checked to see if this was the parody account or not @elonmusk @fentasyl I triple checked to see if this was the parody account or not

One of the parody accounts also replied to Musk, joking about not having changed accounts before posting:

Elon Musk's online feud with Mark Zuckerberg turns sour as Tesla CEO starts hurling personal insults

The Twitter-Threads controversy has become the biggest point of debate in the tech world, with social media users debating the pros and cons of each platform. While many have criticized Meta's new app for its similarity with Twitter, Mark himself said the launch of Threads was a success, with millions signing up for the app on its launch day.

Musk and Zuckerberg had engaged in harmless trolling leading up to and some hours into the launch of the new social media platform, with the two tech giants even talking about setting up a boxing match. However, things took a turn after a letter from Alex Spiro accusing Meta of using ex-Twitter employees and their knowledge of the platform's trade secrets was released by the press.

The letter went as far as to threaten Mark Zuckerberg with injunctive action and other legal measures. Elon Musk has lent his public support to the letter's contents by appearing to call out Threads for cheating in reply to a tweet on the topic.

Meta's Communication Director denied the involvement of ex-Twitter staff in the development of Threads (Image via Threads App)

However, Andy Stone, Meta's Communication Director, has categorically denied that any former Twitter staff had worked on developing the application. While no legal action has been taken by Elon Musk's Twitter, his c*ck comment has garnered plenty of attention on social media.

Poll : 0 votes