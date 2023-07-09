5 ways Threads is better than Twitter

Since its launch on July 6, 2023, Threads, Meta's new Twitter competitor, has seen a significant increase in new signups thanks to its integration with Instagram. The platform now has over 70 million users, which speaks volumes about how popular it is becoming. The Instagram offshoot Threads prioritizes conversations over visual content, similar to Twitter. You can share text updates and engage in open discussions by signing in with your Instagram account.

Although the new social media app and Twitter have much in common, they also differ in a few small ways. It already shares a great deal with Instagram, and over time, the platform might also be able to share data and Facebook posts. This article will review the five ways this Instagram extension is better than Twitter.

Is Threads better than Twitter?

Here are the five ways this social media platform is better than its competitor:

1) Threads is free (As of now)

The brand-new app from Meta is free. Unlike Twitter's $8 subscription for Blue tick, no extra fees must be paid to access additional features. Users only need to download the app to begin using all the content that has been posted, so to speak. On the other hand, Twitter's paid plans are introducing new features with its advent. Recently, Twitter Blue subscribers gained access to read 10,000 daily tweets instead of 1,000 on the free plan.

2) Thread supports Instagram integration

Thread's features are only available after you sign in using your Instagram account. This makes it a great option to manage your account, followers/following, and settings associated with it seamlessly. Once you've signed up for Threads, you can choose to follow everyone you already follow on Instagram. Yes, this cleans up your feed, but it's important to remember that even though you follow people you know, many accounts in your feed are accounts you don't know.

3) Is Threads Ad-free?

We all know at this point, Twitter has ads. According to Bloomberg, the best aspect of this Instagram extension is its ad-free experience. Meta wants to thrill customers and deliver a consistent experience that benefits the general public in the end. We can assume that Meta is operating at a loss on the platform to support its short-term expansion. Ad integration, though, might be something we will see in the near future.

4) Does Threads have no word limit?

What is the character limit on Threads? (Image via Meta)

Users with verified Instagram accounts can continue to display their prestigious blue badge, which stands for recognition and authenticity, on the new app. Moreover, this app allows a 25,000-character limit to the posts you make, which in contrast, are accessible only to Twitter Blue users (for $8 per month). Meta hasn't announced any membership plans yet, so for now, this makes the new platform much better than Twitter.

Thread's user interface is similar to that of Instagram's comment section, but it also has Twitter-like functions like replying and resharing content. It also allows you to post links, up to 10 photos, five-minute videos, etc.

5) Threads has better regulations and is built on ActivityPub Protocol

Instagram's extension allows some features which are arguably better than Twitter's (Image via Meta)

Following the same content policies as Instagram, Threads offers users the same controls for muting and blocking accounts misbehaving. This also applies to word- and phrase-based content hiding. You can launder your content based on specific words you choose not to see more of.

This extension is built on the ActivityPub social networking protocol, which is used by decentralized social media apps and platforms like Mastodon. Users of this platform now have the opportunity to engage with a larger community outside of Instagram, widening their reach.

Within the first few days of its release, the Instagram extension has experienced tremendous growth in popularity, and Meta has done a good job positioning their product in the market.

Due to the frustrations of most users with Twitter's frequent rule changes, everyone wants a more structured social platform to express their opinions.

For more such informative content, follow Sportskeeda/GamingTech.

Poll : 0 votes