RTX 4090 Ti with 4 slots and three fans leaked: Is the card launching soon?

The Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti has surfaced again, this time with a dissected look at the heatsink designed to cool the video card. The GPU is legitimately real and has been confirmed by multiple industry insiders and reliable tipsters. The upcoming GPU bundles three fans on the Founders' Edition, a departure from the dual fan designs we saw on the RTX 4090 FE card. In addition, the upcoming Ada Lovelace card features a massive quad-slot heatsink to cool the BFGPU inside.

The leaks come from the Chinese forum Goofish. The tipster hasn't confirmed the official name of the card. It could be an RTX 4090es, an RTX 4090 Ti, or an RTX Titan. A 16-pin ATX 3.0 power connector powers it, so the power draw won't exceed 600W at maximum. It employs 22 heat pipes and a vapor chamber for the highest-end cooling design Nvidia has launched in the past few years.

The GPU's cooling design is a product of Samsung Technology, according to the tipster. Among the three fans, two are placed in the same position as the 4090 FE. However, the third is sandwiched inside the chassis between layers of heatsink.

When will the RTX 4090 Ti launch?

We are not sure when the upcoming 4090 Ti will launch. A few days ago, a reliable Twitter leaker confirmed that the card had been canceled. Following this, more images of the GPU have surfaced.

This could mean two things: the card is on track and will be launched in H1 2024, or it has been canceled, and these are old pictures being leaked. In our previous leaks article, we discussed how the RTX 4090 Ti will be a redundant and impractical upgrade over the RTX 4090. The leaked cooler design supports that argument.

In addition, RTX 40 series cards are riddled with poor sales. As per recent developments, Nvidia is creating an artificial shortage of the RTX 4060 Ti to cut it some slack. In this market, it would be the smartest for the company to stop focusing on the RTX 4090 Ti and launch more RTX 4060s and 4070s.