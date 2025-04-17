Save $1000 on Apple iPad Pro (M2) 2TB on Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a discount on the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (M2) 2TB, bringing its price to under $1500, and saving you $1000. With LED Retina Display, M2 Chip with 8-Core CPU, and more, the device has been highly reviewed by working professionals as well as gamers.

While the lack of cellular connectivity is often considered a big shortcoming, its multitasking abilities, long battery life, and other features make up for it.

Read on to know more about the discounted Apple iPad Pro (M2) 2TB on Best Buy to determine whether it's worth the price.

Specifications of the Apple iPad Pro (M2) 2TB

Apple announced the Apple iPad Pro (M2) 2TB device on October 18, 2022, and it was made available for purchase around a week later. This device has been a staple for graphic designers, filmmakers, and gamers.

The iPad Pro with 2TB storage has a great display (Image via Apple)

Originally priced at $2199.00, the device is currently available on Best Buy at $1199.00 only. Check out the detailed specifications of the device below:

Specifications Details Screen size and resolution 12.9 inches screen, 2732 x 2048 resolution Processor model Apple M2 Chip with 8-core CPU Total Storgae Capacity 2000 GB OS Apple iOS 12.2 Wireless Connectivity WiFi and Bluetooth

The 12.9-inch screen with 2732 x 2048 resolution provides sharp visuals and vibrant color. The M2 Chip boosts processing power and, coupled with its 16 GB RAM, makes it a suitable device for multitasking and gaming. The M2 Chip also helps in increasing the memory bandwidth of the device.

The device also got a 12MP front camera with an in-built microphone, making it a great choice for streamers, and for working professionals who might need the camera for important work meetings.

Items included in the box

Apple iPad Pro (M2) 2TB device

USB-C charging cable

20W USB-C power adapter

Apple Stickers

The 256GB variant is available on the website at its original price of $1199. This means you are getting the iPad Pro (M2) with 2TB storage at the price of its 256GB variant, thanks to the current discount offer on Best Buy.

Is the iPad Pro (M2) 2TB worth buying?

The current deal on Best Buy on the iPad Pro (M2) 2TB is great value for money for users. The display features, processing power, and long battery life make this device great for a multitude of activities, and the discount makes it all the more worthwhile.

The device is currently available on Best Buy at the price of its 256GB variant (Image via Apple)

