Save $1000 on Apple iPad Pro (M2) 2TB on Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a discount on the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (M2) 2TB, bringing its price to under $1500, and saving you $1000. With LED Retina Display, M2 Chip with 8-Core CPU, and more, the device has been highly reviewed by working professionals as well as gamers.
While the lack of cellular connectivity is often considered a big shortcoming, its multitasking abilities, long battery life, and other features make up for it.
Read on to know more about the discounted Apple iPad Pro (M2) 2TB on Best Buy to determine whether it's worth the price.
Specifications of the Apple iPad Pro (M2) 2TB
Apple announced the Apple iPad Pro (M2) 2TB device on October 18, 2022, and it was made available for purchase around a week later. This device has been a staple for graphic designers, filmmakers, and gamers.
Also read: Amazon Fire TV Stick available below $20 on Best Buy
Originally priced at $2199.00, the device is currently available on Best Buy at $1199.00 only. Check out the detailed specifications of the device below:
The 12.9-inch screen with 2732 x 2048 resolution provides sharp visuals and vibrant color. The M2 Chip boosts processing power and, coupled with its 16 GB RAM, makes it a suitable device for multitasking and gaming. The M2 Chip also helps in increasing the memory bandwidth of the device.
Also read: Save up to $400 on ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 4060 gaming laptop on Best Buy
The device also got a 12MP front camera with an in-built microphone, making it a great choice for streamers, and for working professionals who might need the camera for important work meetings.
Items included in the box
- Apple iPad Pro (M2) 2TB device
- USB-C charging cable
- 20W USB-C power adapter
- Apple Stickers
The 256GB variant is available on the website at its original price of $1199. This means you are getting the iPad Pro (M2) with 2TB storage at the price of its 256GB variant, thanks to the current discount offer on Best Buy.
Is the iPad Pro (M2) 2TB worth buying?
The current deal on Best Buy on the iPad Pro (M2) 2TB is great value for money for users. The display features, processing power, and long battery life make this device great for a multitude of activities, and the discount makes it all the more worthwhile.
Also read: Five best gaming Keyboard in 2025