Ubisoft promises to honor Stadia purchases on PC after announcement of platform closure in early 2023

One of the biggest cloud gaming platforms, Google Stadia, is being shut down at the beginning of next year, on January 18. This was a piece of shocking news to the game developers of the platform as they were not priorly informed and came to know about it through a Google blog post on September 29.

Many of the games that were planned to be released on the platform in the coming months have now been canceled. The company has offered to refund users for all purchases, including hardware, software, and add-on content. Ubisoft has stepped up and offered more than that. The company will allow players to move some of their games from Stadia to PC.

Google Stadia users will soon be able to transfer Ubisoft games to PC

Any Ubisoft game owned by players on the Stadia platform will be transferrable to PC through the former's Connect app, as per a statement by Ubisoft's senior communications manager, Jessica Roache, who said:

"While Stadia will shut down on January 18th, 2023, we’re happy to share that we’re currently working to bring the games you own on Stadia to PC through Ubisoft Connect."

It goes without saying that this only applies to Ubisoft games and add-on content owned by players on Google Stadia. Money paid for offerings from other developers will still have to be refunded unless more companies come forward and let players transfer their games to other platforms.

However, the situation is far from ideal for cloud-gaming players. The reason here is that Stadia users do not necessarily own the best equipment to run the latest games. They would rather subscribe to a service to indulge in gaming without having to purchase a high-end PC.

However, Ubisoft's solution is still better than simply offering a refund for the games owned by players. That said, Stadia users will still have the option to ask for a refund on their Ubisoft games if they don't want to transfer them.

Regarding Ubisoft+ subscribers on Google Stadia, Jessica Roach had this to say:

"We’ll have more to share regarding specific details as well as the impact for Ubisoft+ subscribers at a later date."

Ubisoft reinforced its commitment to developing games for cloud-based services, even after the failure of Google Stadia. Speaking about this, Jessica Roach said:

"We believe in the power of streaming and cloud gaming and will continue to push the boundaries on bringing amazing experiences to our players, wherever they are."

Ubisoft's upcoming game, Assassin's Creed Mirage, has been confirmed for release on Amazon Luna, a cloud gaming platform that was released last year and is currently only available in the US.

