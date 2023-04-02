Western Digital launches a new Xbox expandable storage card, will be cheaper than Seagate's

Western Digital has just secretly launched a new Xbox expandable storage card for Series S/X consoles. It's called the WD Black C50 1 TB Xbox card and is already listed on BestBuy. The Verge's Tom Warren first shed light on the matter via a news story. This is the first time Microsoft is partnering with brands other than Seagate for Xbox storage cards.

Microsoft first launched Xbox expandable storage cards with its Xbox Series S and X consoles in September 2020. The only available option was 1TB at the time. These expansion cards were exclusively manufactured by Seagate. Almost a year later, the company released 2 TB and 512 GB options.

Although the cost of these expandable storage cards for PS5 consoles has decreased significantly, the prices for Xbox cards have remained pretty high. Now Western Digital has joined the race. Let's see if it's just a marketing hoax or if it's capable of bringing a revolution to the expandable storage market for Xbox.

Western Digital launches new Xbox expandable storage card: Specs, price, and more

First of all, Western Digital has only released the 1TB variant for now, so we can expect the 512 GB and 2 TB variants in the future. As listed on BestBuy, the price of the new WD Black C50 1TB Xbox expandable storage card is $179.99. It is $40 cheaper than the Seagate Xbox 1TB internal NVMe SSD.

In terms of specifications and features, both the cards are pretty simillar. Both have a plug-and-play interface and support to quickly resume. Although it is cheaper, Western Digital is providing five years of warranty, compared to Seagate's three years.

Here is a price comparison chart between the Western Digital and Seagate Xbox storage cards:

Models Seagate Internal NVMe SSD Storage Expansion Card for Xbox WD Black C50 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox 512GB $99.00 NA 1TB $219.99 $179.99 2TB $399.99 NA

The new manufacturer will definitely give a tough competition to Seagate, leaving gamers with hope for a future price decrease for the Xbox expandable storage card. It is still not clear from when gamers will be able to order it from BestBuy. The wait continues until any confirmation from Western Digital or Microsoft teams comes in.

