Xbox Wireless Controller Stellar Shift drops under $50

A special edition Xbox Wireless Controller is selling for just $49.99 right now, down from its $69.99 price tag. The Stellar Shift colorway was introduced earlier this year and has rarely been discounted since. It adds nothing new to the traditional Wireless Controller formula other than its cool gradient colors that add a special touch to the overall experience.

Every major retail store is now offering the controller for a discounted price. Interested buyers can pick the Stellar Shift Special Edition from the official Microsoft Store, Walmart, or Best Buy.

Do note that the discount isn't permanent: Microsoft is offering the $20 rebate for a limited time. So hurry up and secure your Stellar Shift controller.

How to claim the Xbox Wireless Controller Stellar Shift Special Edition for under $50

The Stellar Shift Special Edition is available for less than $50 (Image via Microsoft)

For starters, head over to any of the participating retailers of this promotion. The official Microsoft Store, Best Buy, and Walmart are the best options. Search for the Stellar Shift Special Edition of the Wireless Controller and navigate to the page of the discounted controller.

Gamers don't need to rely on some special code to claim the $20 discount. Simply add the controller to your cart and pay $50, and it will be all yours. The process is as trivial as purchasing a product from these retail stores.

Is the Xbox Wireless Controller Stellar Shift Special Edition worth buying?

The Stellar Shift Special Edition does nothing extra over the standard version of the new Wireless Controller for the Series X and the Series S consoles. Simply put, it is a colorway of the joystick. Generally, the Stellar Shift edition sells for $70, which is the same as the price of other vanilla editions like the Robot White.

However, the original editions of the controller haven't been discounted as part of this ongoing promotion. Thus, until the sale lasts, picking up this unique colorway of the controller is worth it.

The Xbox controller works flawlessly across the console, PCs, and Android devices. Thus, one joystick will help you play on every major platform you own.