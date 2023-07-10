Dropping out of the blue, it appears details concerning the Nintendo Switch's successor have allegedly been leaked by a user from the online forum 4chan. The leaker claims the upcoming console will be called Nintendo Switch Wonder. As such, it looks to be a successor to the current hybrid handheld console. But what else has been unveiled about this mysterious system?

The leaker has shed light on the supposed pricing, specs, and release date. Let us dive into the details and analyze if this rumor could prove true.

What are the new details about the Nintendo Switch Wonder?

Here is a rundown of everything mentioned in the leak:

Model variants: 64 GB, 256 GB

Pricing: $400 (64 GB). $500 (256 GB, also includes Super Mario Wonder as a pack-in game)

Display: OLED screen with touch input, 900p resolution

Camera: Yes, two; one on the front other on the back

Joycons: Yes, features Hall effect thumbsticks. Also features a magnetic mechanism to snap onto the display unit's sides

Dock: Yes, features built-in hardware

As players may have noticed, the display is better than the current model, but the dock specs are surprising. The leak suggests Super Mario Wonder, the upcoming sidescroller platformer, will be Nintendo's first 4K game. Not upscaled but native 4K.

Taking things at face value, this would suggest a marked upgrade over the current model. It is said to be compatible with existing Nintendo Switch game cartridges. However, it apparently downloads discreet versions after verifying the game. Not like a next-gen upgrade for last-gen games on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.

The cameras are interesting since that has not been a focus thus far for the current Nintendo Switch. The dock is another highlight. It seems players can use the dock independently of the Switch Wonder. However, this will only be for media purposes, like browsing the Nintendo eShop or watching shows on Hulu.

There is supposedly a new Pro Controller, too, with a built-in touchscreen. And if that was not enough, the Switch Wonder can also communicate with the dock wirelessly. All this is exciting chatter if the leak is true, with some others in the past hyping the player base.

The Nintendo Switch successor is said to be released on October 20, 2023.

How legitimate is this latest leak?

Yuyu @Plun_Yu super mario bros. wonder makes me smile and kick my feet 2D mario is BACK. super mario bros. wonder makes me smile and kick my feet 2D mario is BACK. https://t.co/iuJYonVeFU

The leak sounds believable in some ways but is a little farfetched. For one, a more powerful successor would most definitely be in the $400-500 price range. However, this leak seems to be based on a trademark filed for "NSW" in 2022 by Nintendo. Perhaps the leaker used this and the name tag from the upcoming Super Mario Bros Wonder to call it the Nintendo Switch Wonder.

The October 2023 release date also sounds odd. That is because it is the launch day of the much-anticipated 2D Mario entry. Interestingly, Nintendo has explicitly stated that they have not accounted for this year's new hardware.

That's not to say there won't be one. However, its sales and other metrics will not be counted for this fiscal year.

The person who accurately leaked the entire DLC announcement this week is back with more information



- Some Pokémon will gain special Terastal forms

- The new Switch model is actually a next-gen console, the succesor, not a revision

- There will be a second DLC in 2024 NEW LEAKThe person who accurately leaked the entire DLC announcement this week is back with more information- Some Pokémon will gain special Terastal forms- The new Switch model is actually a next-gen console, the succesor, not a revision- There will be a second DLC in 2024 https://t.co/ICKE0oohqo Khu, the well known Pokémon leaked, has confirmed this leak is real.Looks like Switch 2 is coming. twitter.com/CentroLeaks/st… Khu, the well known Pokémon leaked, has confirmed this leak is real.Looks like Switch 2 is coming. twitter.com/CentroLeaks/st…

Two games highlighted to supposedly receive improved performance and visuals are The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The former sees a cut in loading time, all but gone in the transition between the open world and dungeons. There have been leaks in the past concerning the latter, where the leaker accurately predicted the DLC content.

The Pokemon DLC leaker also said that the new model will be released next year alongside the second part of the expansion. This debunks the October 2023 release date right away. Thus, it remains to be seen how things pan out in the near future.

