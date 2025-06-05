  • home icon
  • Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch 2: Hogwarts Legacy graphics and performance comparison

Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch 2: Hogwarts Legacy graphics and performance comparison

By Meet Soni
Modified Jun 05, 2025 16:52 GMT
How does the Switch 2 handle Hogwarts Legacy as compared to its predecessor (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the several launch titles players can enjoy from day one on the Nintendo Switch 2. The new handheld console by the Japanese company is set to release on June 5, 2025. It boasts computing power far above its predecessor, allowing you a better gaming experience within almost the same portable screen.

Players who want to upgrade the title to the latest graphics might want to learn the difference between Hogwarts Legacy on the two generations. This article lists how the game runs on Nintendo Switch and its successor.

Comparing the graphics and performance of Hogwarts Legacy between Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch 1

Hogwarts Legacy on Switch 2 boasts sharper graphics, vivid colors, seamless loading, and improved textures. Thus, it looks like the successor boasts a holistic improvement on performance and visuals compared to the original handheld console.

Here are a few improvements that Nintendo Switch 2 makes over its predecessor:

  • Colors: The new console features better saturation when compared to the faded hues of the original Switch. This can especially be noticed by the darker blacks. Other colors like green, orange, blue, etc., also get a saturation bump.
  • Sharper Visuals: The newer console provides improved anti-aliasing, which enables a sharper look in corners and edges. It also applies to shadows.
  • Lighting: The lighting in the original Switch looked flat and bland. The successor on the other hand features dynamic lighting, massively improving the visuals. This overhaul also extends to special effects when using spells.
  • Loading Screens: The first Switch needed to use loading screens when you tried to go to and from Hogsmeade. The newer console removes this, allowing seamless transition between areas.
  • Textures: The Switch 2 uses higher-quality textures when compared to its predecessor. It becomes especially noticeable when flying on the broom. For example, the water looks much clearer on the newer console.
How to buy/upgrade Hogwarts Legacy to Nintendo Switch 2

Players can buy two editions of the game for Switch 2:

  • Digital Standard Edition - $59.99
  • Digital Deluxe Edition - $69.99

Furthermore, gamers who already own Hogwarts Legacy on the original console upgrade to the Switch 2 for $10.

Meet Soni

Meet Soni

Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.

When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends.

