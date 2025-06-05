Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch 2: Hogwarts Legacy graphics and performance comparison

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the several launch titles players can enjoy from day one on the Nintendo Switch 2. The new handheld console by the Japanese company is set to release on June 5, 2025. It boasts computing power far above its predecessor, allowing you a better gaming experience within almost the same portable screen.

Players who want to upgrade the title to the latest graphics might want to learn the difference between Hogwarts Legacy on the two generations. This article lists how the game runs on Nintendo Switch and its successor.

Comparing the graphics and performance of Hogwarts Legacy between Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch 1

Hogwarts Legacy on Switch 2 boasts sharper graphics, vivid colors, seamless loading, and improved textures. Thus, it looks like the successor boasts a holistic improvement on performance and visuals compared to the original handheld console.

Here are a few improvements that Nintendo Switch 2 makes over its predecessor:

Colors: The new console features better saturation when compared to the faded hues of the original Switch. This can especially be noticed by the darker blacks. Other colors like green, orange, blue, etc., also get a saturation bump.

The new console features better saturation when compared to the faded hues of the original Switch. This can especially be noticed by the darker blacks. Other colors like green, orange, blue, etc., also get a saturation bump. Sharper Visuals: The newer console provides improved anti-aliasing, which enables a sharper look in corners and edges. It also applies to shadows.

The newer console provides improved anti-aliasing, which enables a sharper look in corners and edges. It also applies to shadows. Lighting: The lighting in the original Switch looked flat and bland. The successor on the other hand features dynamic lighting, massively improving the visuals. This overhaul also extends to special effects when using spells.

The lighting in the original Switch looked flat and bland. The successor on the other hand features dynamic lighting, massively improving the visuals. This overhaul also extends to special effects when using spells. Loading Screens: The first Switch needed to use loading screens when you tried to go to and from Hogsmeade. The newer console removes this, allowing seamless transition between areas.

The first Switch needed to use loading screens when you tried to go to and from Hogsmeade. The newer console removes this, allowing seamless transition between areas. Textures: The Switch 2 uses higher-quality textures when compared to its predecessor. It becomes especially noticeable when flying on the broom. For example, the water looks much clearer on the newer console.

How to buy/upgrade Hogwarts Legacy to Nintendo Switch 2

Players can buy two editions of the game for Switch 2:

Digital Standard Edition - $59.99

Digital Deluxe Edition - $69.99

Furthermore, gamers who already own Hogwarts Legacy on the original console upgrade to the Switch 2 for $10.

