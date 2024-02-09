Nothing Phone 2a vs iPhone SE (2022): Which is the best value for money?

The Nothing Phone 2a vs iPhone SE smartphone battle is an interesting one, as both devices are expected to fall in the same price category. Both offer a premium build with powerful processors and eye-catching designs. Moreover, both phones support 5G connectivity, which is rare to find in most budget devices these days.

This article will feature a Nothing Phone 2a vs iPhone SE (2022) comparison under various categories to see which is better.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinions.

Nothing Phone 2a vs iPhone SE (2022): Specs and features

We begin our Nothing Phone 2a vs iPhone SE (2022) comparison by first listing out the hardware information of both smartphones.

Specification Nothing Phone 2a (Expected) Apple iPhone SE (2022) Display 6.7-inch, OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 4.7-inch Retina IPS LCD, 60Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Apple A15 Bionic RAM Upto 12GB RAM 4GB RAM Storage 128GB/ 256GB 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB Battery 4920 mAh 2018 mAh Operating System Android 14, Nothing OS 2.5 iOS 17 Main Cameras Main - 50MP Ultrawide - 50MP 12MP Charging Speed 45W wired 15W wireless 20W wired 7.5W wireless Selfie Camera 16MP 7MP

As you can see from the above table, there are many differences between both smartphones in terms of their specifications. The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to come with a big 4,900 mAh battery and should have a much faster 120 Hz refresh rate compared to the dated 60 Hz refresh rate on the Apple iPhone SE (2022).

The iPhone SE also has a smaller 4.7-inch Retina IPS screen with huge bezels on both sides and a Touch ID sensor. But the biggest highlight of this phone is that it is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, which is much faster than the MediaTek Dimesnity 7200 on the Nothing Phone 2a.

Nothing Phone 2a vs iPhone SE: Prices and models

The Apple iPhone SE has multiple storage options with 4GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The base 4GB RAM 64GB is $429, the 128GB storage variant is available for $499, and the top model with 256GB storage costs $599.

The Nothing Phone 2a, on the other hand, is expected to be launched with a base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will also have a higher-priced variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Their costs are unknown, but we can expect a launch price of $399, which means it will be cheaper than the Apple iPhone SE (2022).

Nothing Phone 2a vs iPhone SE: Camera comparison

The Apple iPhone SE only comes with a single camera on the back (Image via Apple)

The Apple iPhone SE (2022) comes with only a single 12MP camera sensor at the back, but it clicks highly detailed images and can also shoot 4K videos at 60fps. The camera, however, lacks a dedicated night mode, like other modern Apple smartphones, including the iPhone 15. The phone also has a front selfie camera with 7MP resolution.

In comparison, the Nothing Phone 2a is expected to come with a much more versatile 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultrawide sensor, accompanied by a 16MP selfie sensor. We must wait until its official launch to know more about its camera details.

Nothing Phone 2a vs iPhone SE: Verdict

To conclude our Nothing Phone 2a vs iPhone SE comparison, we can surely say that both phones are wholly different and cater to different smartphone users. If you love using iOS and want a phone with the best processing power, the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is currently the cheapest Apple smartphone. However, its relatively small screen and low battery life are its biggest negatives.

The Nothing Phone 2a, on the other hand, has a more versatile camera setup, a bigger battery pack, and a much larger display. It also could have a lower starting price. Therefore, for multimedia enthusiasts, the Phone 2a is a much better smartphone.

