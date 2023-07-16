Nvidia RTX 5000 series expected release date, specs, and more

The Nvidia RTX 5000 series will be launched as a successor to the current-gen RTX 40 series lineup. They will be based on the Blackwell architecture, as per leaks. The company is targeting massive performance gains with the new cards, and the gains are touted to be much larger than what we saw between the 30 and the 40 series.

Exact SKUs and specs haven't been revealed yet because it is still too early for any concrete information on what Nvidia is planning. We will list all the leaks we have come across so far and add some speculations and expectations regarding the upcoming lineup.

What is the Nvidia RTX 5000 series' release date?

According to the company's trends in the last decade, new architecture is launched every two years. Based on this, we can make an educated guess that the upcoming 5000 series GPUs will hit the market sometime next year.

To sell the maximum units, most companies launch video games and hardware sometime in the Fall just before the Holiday season; Nvidia is no exception. Its GPUs generally hit the market mid-September every two years. For the last four years, the company has launched video cards in the second week of September. This helps us narrow down the launch window of the RTX 5000 series quite a bit. But, none of this is confirmed, and is merely an educated guess.

We need to wait a few more months to get a concrete leak on the exact release date, and whether it will change in 2024.

What are the specs and performance improvements of the RTX 5000 series?

The RTX 40 series taught us that it is futile to guess the exact specifications of an upcoming GPU lineup because multiple variables will impact what gamers will end up with. This can include improvements to efficiency, the company's primary focus being pricing for the next-gen given the backlash it had to face with the 40 series lineup.

For some context, the current-gen Ada Lovelace lineup was a massive step up in terms of power efficiency. However, the GPUs were touted bad value for money, given their stupendous pricing. This might change next year, either with cheaper cards with little gen-on-gen improvements, or those that cost the same with a massive performance leap.

Some early leaks circulated in March that claimed the RTX 5000 series will be twice as fast as Lovelace. The cards might target 512-bit memory bandwidths on the flagship SKU (probably an RTX 5090) with HBM3 memory, 256 Streaming Multiprocessors, and 128 MB L2 cache.

These numbers aren't set in stone and may change as the designs mature. However, if they are true, gamers will be in for a massive improvement in graphics rendering technology that may make the PS5 and Xbox Series X a relic of the past.