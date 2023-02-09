OnePlus 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Which Android Flagship is right for you?

OnePlus and Samsung recently launched their latest flagship smartphones at a competitive price of $700 and $800, respectively.

Both brands have brought something interesting to the table, whether it be Samsung with improvements that were missing on the previous models or OnePlus with an outstanding camera and display.

As the flagship smartphone market is rapidly growing, it has become challenging to pick the best device. Although both the smartphones mentioned above are nowhere behind the competition, they may not be the best pick for everyone. This article will explore all the necessary details you need to know before choosing one of the two options.

OnePlus 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 comparison: Specs, features, and more

Specifications

Samsung is starting the new year with a refreshed design and significant hardware improvements for its top-tier phone line. While some aspects remain familiar, there are plenty of reasons to be excited.

On the other hand, with its latest offering, Oppo's subsidiary has gone back to making some concessions to offer a more affordable device, but these are justifiable compromises.

Phone OnePlus 11 Galaxy S23 Current Price Starts at $699 Starts at $799 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.7 " (17.02 cm), 1440 x 3216 pixels, 120 Hz 6.1 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 120 Hz Camera 50 MP (Primary), 48 MP (Ultra-wide), 32 MP (Telephoto) 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto Battery 5000 mAh 3900 mAh

Design and display

In terms of design, the S23 has continued with the regular trend of a flat back with cameras at the top left, whereas the OnePlus 11 looks a bit unique with a black-hole-inspired camera design. While both phones have a glass back, the S23 stands out with a premium-looking matte finish.

The S23 features a 6.1-inch display, which is the standard size nowadays, while on the contrary, the OnePlus 11 boasts a huge 6.7-inch display, which may be a little uncomfortable for those with small hands. Also, both come with an adaptable refresh rate of 120Hz for a smooth experience while running tasks like games and saving power when viewing static images.

Moreover, the S23 is ahead of the OP 11 when it comes to using the phone in sunny conditions, with the former having a max brightness level of 1,750 nits, whereas the latter has a display of 1,300 nits.

Performance and camera

The chipset on both phones is typically the same, but Samsung claims that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is better than the standard one. The primary clock speed has been boosted from 3.2GHz to 3.36GHz, while the GPU clock speed has been increased from 680MHz to 719MHz for the Galaxy variant.

This latest version of the Snapdragon 8 series for the Galaxy is essentially what a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 would have looked like.

Regarding the camera, both phones offer similar specifications on paper with a 50MP primary camera. The ultrawide and telephoto sensor has a slightly higher megapixel count on OnePlus, but it won't make a big difference.

It's worth noting that the camera on OnePlus is better than ever; however, Samsung's computational photography produces exceptional results despite having a lower megapixel count.

Best option

Ultimately, making the best choice depends on your preferences and priorities. if you like a bigger display and would spend more time consuming multimedia, OnePlus might be the best investment; however, with Samsung's brand value, premium look, outstanding display, and camera technology, it's worth spending $100 more.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

