OnePlus Nord 2T vs. Nothing Phone 1: Which is better in 2023?

The OnePlus Nord 2T and the Nothing Phone 1 are two smartphones that can be great choices if you're looking to buy one in 2023. The former is a device offered by OnePlus, a well-known smartphone brand known for its flagship killer phones. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 1 is a smartphone from a new company called Nothing.

Both products have 5G enabled; however, the OnePlus offering has an AMOLED display. These smartphones hit the market last year, and while some of their features are similar, the experience they offer is not. This article will compare the two devices based on their specifications, design, display, battery, camera, and overall performance to see which product is the better choice.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs. Nothing Phone 1 comparison, features, and more

Specifications

Specifications OnePlus Nord 2T Nothing Phone 1 Display 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) AMOLED Display 16.64 cm (6.55 inch) Full HD+ OLED Display Processor Dimensity 1300, octa-core 3.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ Processor Battery 4500 mAh Battery 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Battery Camera 50MP Rear Camera 50MP + 50MP | 16MP Front Camera Price $390 $479

The OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It uses the OxygenOS 12.1 operating system on top of Android 11. The Nothing Phone 1, on the other hand, uses the Nothing OS on top of Android 12.

Design and display

Both the OnePlus Nord 2T and the Nothing Phone 1 feature similar screens with FHD+ resolution. The former sports a 6.43-inch display and the latter a 6.55-inch OLED panel. Both screens also offer HDR10+ support and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Additionally, the Nord 2T includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. Both devices have good screens within their price range, making either product a solid choice in this aspect.

Camera

Both the OnePlus Nord 2T and The Nothing Phone offer competitive camera systems. However, the latter may offer an advantage with its 50MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. It is also equipped with a 50MP OIS main camera. On the other hand, the Nord 2T features a 50MP main shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The front cameras of the OnePlus Nord 2T and the Nothing Phone differ in resolution, featuring a 32MP selfie camera and a 16MP one, respectively. However, this difference in resolution should not greatly impact the overall quality of the selfie cameras.

Battery

Both the OnePlus Nord 2T and the Nothing Phone have a 4500mAh battery. The former has a super fast 80W charger, while the latter comes with 33W wired charging support and also offers 15W wireless charging as well as reverse wireless charging support of 5W as an additional option.

The Nothing Phone 1 offers a unique advantage with its wireless charging support in this price range over the OnePlus Nord 2T. However, for those who prefer wired charging, the Nord 2T's 80W charger will offer significantly faster speeds compared to its opponent.

Both devices are high-end smartphones with great specifications and features. But if wireless charging support and a powerful processor are things you want, then go for the Nothing Phone 1. But if you're on a comparatively low budget and want to get the most out of your money, the Nord 2T is the one for you. Also, considering its price-to-performance ratio, the OnePlus product is a better option overall.

Ultimately, the choice between the two devices will come down to personal preference and which features are more important to the user.

Poll : 0 votes