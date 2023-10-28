OnePlus Open vs Google Pixel Fold: Which foldable is worth your money?

The OnePlus Open is the first foldable smartphone from OnePlus and faces a lot of competition from other folding smartphones. It directly competes with the Google Pixel Fold because of its standout design and cameras. The latter stands out for its outstanding camera hardware and promises five years of OS updates. Like the OnePlus Open, the Pixel Fold is Google’s first attempt at a folding phone, and hence, there might be confusion as to which one you should buy.

Thus, in this post, we will compare the Google Pixel Fold and the OnePlus Open, highlighting their main features and specifications. We will also try to recommend the best option based on your budget and requirements.

OnePlus Open vs Google Pixel Fold: Which one is better?

Specifications

Specification OnePlus Open Google Pixel Fold Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google Tensor G2 Display Main - 7.82 inches, 2268 x 2440 pixels, 120 Hz LTPO3, Flexi Fluid OLEDCover - 6.31 inches, 1116 x 2484 pixels Super FLuid OLED LTPO 3 120Hz Main - 7.6-inches 1840 x 2208 pixels, Foldable OLED, 120HzCover - 5.8-inches 1080 x 2092 pixels, 120Hz, OLED RAM 16GB 12GB Storage 512GB 256GB, 512GB Battery 4,805mAh, 67W Fast Charging 4821 mAh, 21W Fast Charging, 7.5W Wireless Charging Main Camera 48 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.43", 1.12µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS 64 MP, f/2.6, 70mm (telephoto), 1/2", 0.7µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom 48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1/2", 0.8µm, PDAF 48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/2", 0.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 10.8 MP, f/3.1, 112mm (telephoto), 1/3.1", 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom 10.8 MP, f/2.2, 121˚, (ultrawide), 1/3", 1.25µm Selfie Camera Main - 20MP, f/2.2, 20mm (ultrawide), 1/4", 0.7µm Cover camera - 32MP, f/2.4, 22mm (ultrawide), 1/3.14", 0.7µm Main - 8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/4", 1.12µm Cover camera - 9.5 MP, f/2.2, 24mm (wide), 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF Price $1,699 $1,415

Design and display

The leather back edition of the OnePlus Open weighs 239 grams, while the frosted glass green back edition weighs 245 grams. This is much lighter than most other book-style foldables available in the market. The Pixel Fold, on the other hand, is quite heavier and weighs 283 grams. However, it has a really short form factor and a 5.8-inch cover display.

The OnePlus Open's thinner and taller design is almost similar to what Samsung has been utilizing for their folding phones, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. That means with a 6.3-inch cover display, it is considerably bigger than the Pixel Fold and has a smaller bezel. When unfolded, both phones have no visible creases and have a main display of more than 7.5 inches for content consumption or multitasking.

Performance

The OnePlus Open is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which has the most recent LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It comes win a single 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. In terms of OS, this foldable phone runs OnePlus' modified version of Android 13, known as OxygenOS 13. Additionally, it features the newly launched Open Canvas interface, which has been specifically designed to improve multi-window performance.

The Google Pixel Fold, like the Pixel 8 Pro, is powered by the Google Tensor G2. It's known for its thermal issues but handles all day-to-day tasks with ease. Google also has toned down on the storage type, as the Fold has up to UFS 3.1 512GB storage. The multitasking capabilities of the Fold are also quite limited in comparison to the Open. However, you get the latest Android 14 OS update with it.

Camera

Google Pixel devices are known for their camera prowess, but OnePlus has also provided great camera hardware with the Open. It has Sony's latest 48MP main OIS camera sensor and is backed up by a 64MP telephoto camera with up to 3X optical zoom and a 48MP ultrawide sensor.

However, Google's AI-related camera tricks are superior to any other smartphone brand, enabling its phones to perform functions like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Best Take, and many more, even after you take a picture or record a video. Its hardware consists of a 10.8MP ultra-wide camera, a 10.8MP telephoto camera, and a 48MP primary camera, with OIS support.

Battery and charging

In terms of battery capacity, both phones are quite similar. The Pixel Fold has a slightly bigger 4,821mAh battery than the OnePlus Open's 4,805mAh. But the OnePlus Open has much faster 67W wired charging support, which charges the smartphone in less than 40 minutes. In contrast, the Fold only supports slower 21W wired charging only, but has wireless charging support.

Both phones, however, don't support reverse wireless charging. You can expect a day's battery life with both of these foldables, but the OnePlus's faster-wired charging speed means it certainly has an advantage in the battery department.

Conclusion

The OnePlus Open is an all-rounder foldable smartphone, with the company providing a solid offering that goes toe-to-toe with all other foldables in the market. Its cover display is much more usable than the Fold and has a lot fewer bezels. With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the thermal efficiency is also far better, and you can expect better network reception and battery life as well than the Pixel Fold.

But the Pixel Fold offers a much better camera experience with its AI software tricks, has wireless charging support, and will receive five OS updates in comparison to four OS updates on the Open. It's also available for a cheaper price than the Open and runs on Android 14.

So, if you want an overall better folding smartphone that offers you an all-rounder experience, then the OnePlus Open makes much more sense. But if your budget is really tight and want a shorter foldable phone with more OS updates, then the Pixel Fold is the one for you.

