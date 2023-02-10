PlayStation unveils new Hogwarts Legacy DualSense controller for PS5: Price, where to buy, and more

Avalanche Software, the developers of Hogwarts Legacy, have confirmed that a limited edition themed controller will be hitting shelves on February 10, the day the game launches on all major platforms.

This new design packs design cues that closely represent the Hogwarts console and some streaks that refer to some special items gamers will come across while playing the action RPG.

It is worth noting that the controller will only be available until stocks last. Thus, fans should hurry and pick it up as soon as the limited edition joystick goes on sale in their region.

More details on the upcoming limited edition Hogwarts Legacy DualSense controller

The limited edition Hogwarts Legacy DualSense controller (Image via Sony)

A closer look at the limited edition controller reveals a rather minimalist design approach. Previously, we have seen the God of War Ragnarok edition pack duotone designs.

However, the Hogwarts Legacy variant seems like a modded Midnight Black variant of the controller, which sells for $60.

Vanessa Palmer, a Sony official, stated the following:

“We wanted the controller design to combine magic with the decorative elements of the Victorian period. The sweeping magic and stars draw you to Hogwarts itself, creating a blend unique to our game and time period.”

Alongside the modded joystick, players get a custom-themed box.

In a blog post, PlayStation described the DualSense Wireless controller as "an extension of your wand in Hogwarts Legacy." The game has been developed to utilize many next-gen features of the controller, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

The packaging of the limited edition Hogwarts Legacy DualSense controller (Image via Sony)

The company also stated that the controller would let users experience the "flap of hippogriff's wings" and sense the "whispers" of Ancient Magic, around which the game's story evolves.

Pricing and availability of the limited edition DualSense controller

It is worth noting that gamers will not be able to get their hands on the controller until later this month. The pre-order starts tomorrow at 10 am PT in the USA and 10 am GMT in the UK. Sony stated that the controller would be launched on February 28 in the US.

The limited edition controller will only be up for grabs until supplies last. The console manufacturer might never bring it back into stock once it is sold out. Thus, gamers should grab the deal as soon as it gets listed on the PlayStation direct website.

PlayStation UK @PlayStationUK



Avalanche Software reveal the limited edition



In the UK it will be available to buy via 🪄 Revelio Controller 🪄Avalanche Software reveal the limited edition #HogwartsLegacy DualSense controller.In the UK it will be available to buy via direct.playstation.com on Friday, February 10 - aka tomorrow - from 10AM GMT. (While supplies last) play.st/3RO8n0Y 🪄 Revelio Controller 🪄Avalanche Software reveal the limited edition #HogwartsLegacy DualSense controller.In the UK it will be available to buy via direct.playstation.com on Friday, February 10 - aka tomorrow - from 10AM GMT. (While supplies last) play.st/3RO8n0Y https://t.co/Xme8KsgfPZ

Also, the controller will only be available in the US and UK. Gamers from other regions won't be able to get their hands on this limited-edition joystick.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

